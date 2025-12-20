Martha Izaguirre (1972 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Martha L. Izaguirre, age 53 years, of Archbold, passed away Saturday afternoon at 2:20p.m, December 13, 2025 ,at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born September 29, 1972, in Cuidad Victoria, Tamaulipas, the daughter of José and Eduviges (Garza) Izaguirre.

She was a homemaker and in her spare time she found great joy caring for others in service to her children, loved ones, and her church.

She loved babysitting and had a natural gift for nurturing children, always offering patience, love, warmth, fun, and encouragement.

Baking was one of her favorite hobbies and her kitchen was often filled with laughter and the comforting aroma of fresher baked goods.

A devoted woman of faith, Martha was an active member serving as the vice president of the women’s ministry at her church, Templo Cristiano, where she served with humility and love. Her commitment to supporting and uplifting others reflected her deep compassion and strong beliefs. Her favorite form of worship was singing.

She is survived by her mother Eduviges Garza of Mexico children Fabiana, Pedro, Jezreel Medina of Archbold, siblings Antonia Izaguirre, Josué (Yadira) Izaguirre, Irma (Martín) Salas all of Mexico, Idalia (Gonzalo) Hernandez of Archbold; and 22 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Jose Izaguirre, siblings Idolina Izaguirre, Ismael Izaguirre, Isael Izaguirre, and Nora Castillo.

Services will be held on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 10 AM at Templo Cristiano Assembly of God in Archbold with Pastor Misael Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that monetary gifts be given to support the children she loved so dearly, honoring her lifelong dedication to their care and well-being. www.ShortFuneralHome.com