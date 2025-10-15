Patricia “Pat” Cochran (1956 – 2025)

(Former Teacher At Williams County Head Start)

Patricia A. “Pat” Cochran, age 69, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 13, 2025, at Parkview Montpelier Hospital – ER.

Pat was born on July 18, 1956, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of the late LaMarr G. and Ruby A. (Cole) Rupp.

Her family moved to Bryan, Ohio, after her father completed his military service, and she graduated from Bryan High School.

Pat continued her education by earning a certificate from the Word of Life Bible Institute in New York and a Bachelor’s degree in English from Grand Rapids Baptist College, now known as Cornerstone University.

In 1982, Pat married James S. Cochran, who survives. She worked as a teacher at Williams County Head Start and at various daycares in the area, retiring in 2010.

Pat was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Bryan, where she was active in the Word of Life quiz team in her youth and later volunteered in the nursery and taught Sunday School. Pat enjoyed reading mysteries and spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Ben.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Cochran of West Unity; two sons, Tony (Jenny) Cochran of Bryan and Phillip Cochran of West Unity; her beloved grandson, Ben Cochran; and two siblings, Terri (Curtis) Harter of Waco, Texas, and Randal G. Rupp of Alabama. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sandy Zuvers; and her brother, Michael Rupp.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Inurnment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial contributions in Pat’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.