Anthony “Tony” Widney (1969 – 2025)

Anthony “Tony” Jay Widney, age 56, of Delta, passed away at the University of Toledo Medical Center Monday afternoon October 13, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on October 9, 1969, in Toledo to the late Delbert J. Widney and Linda (Short) Widney who survives.

After graduating from Springfield High School, Tony obtained his CDL and drove truck for several years with various companies, including Key Delivery and Laser Ship; before joining Conagra in Archbold, where he has been employed for the past 4 years as a working foreman.

On May 12, 2001, he married Kimberly M. Wallace and together they were blessed with two sons, Cody and Jacob. Tony enjoyed listening to music, especially 80’s hair bands. Most of all he liked playing in the dirt; which often included 4 wheeling trips with his family. As a proud father, Tony tried to attend all his sons’ sporting activities and events.

He is survived by his mother, Linda L. Widney of Holland, OH; wife of 24 years, Kimberly M. Widney; sons, Cody James Widney and Jacob Ryan Widney both of Delta; brother, Gregory J. Widney of Holland, OH; and nieces Samantha Wallace and Alyssa Harding. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Widney in 2023.

The family is planning a celebration of Tony’s life and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy and asked to consider a memorial contribution to a cancer fund of the donor’s choice in Tony’s memory.

