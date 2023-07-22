Patsy Light (1927 – 2023)

(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1945)

Patsy I. Light, 96, of Montpelier passed away on July 21, 2023 at Hillside Country Living, Bryan Ohio. She was born on June 3, 1927 in West Unity, the youngest of seven girls, to Oscar Warren and Sarah Leora (Mann) Starr.

Pat graduated from Bryan High School in 1945. On December 28, 1948, she married Louie L. Light in Xenia, Ohio. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2004

Pat began working for Andres Insurance Agency during her senior year and continued until 1951. She then became a homemaker, mother and bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Light’s Sohio Service station. Pat was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier.

She had previously been a Brownie Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, a 60+ year member of Lilian Chapter #42 Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Twice Ten Study Club, member of the Women of the Moose, a bowler and an avid golfer until the age of 80. At the age of 60, Pat got a hole-in-one at Hillcrest Country Club in Montpelier.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Ron) Stoy of Montpelier, a son, Kenneth (Nan Wales) Light of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, three grandsons, Mike Stoy and Tim (Amy) Stoy of Montpelier and Kevin Light of Camden, Michigan, nine great-grandchildren, Molly, Drew, Jack, Kyler, Abel, Parker and Benaiah Stoy, Jordan Light and Aubrey Strobel and one sister, Betty McKarns of Bryan, Ohio.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louie, a granddaughter Linsi Light, and five sisters, Beulah Jaquith, Hortense Meek, Doris Walton, Margaret Carlin, and Naomi Lett.

Visitation hours for Pat Light will be on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 10am – 1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will immediately follow the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. The interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations are requested to St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com