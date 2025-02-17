Paul Barnaby (1939 – 2025)

(Former Fulton County Commissioner)

Paul Douglas Barnaby, of Metamora, Ohio, a lifelong farmer and dedicated educator, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday morning, February 13, 2025. Paul was born on February 19, 1939 to Douglas and Eileen (Iffland) Barnaby, in the same town where he built a remarkable life, rooted deeply in his love for agriculture, teaching, and his commitment to community service. Paul married his beloved and devoted wife Ruth Schang on August 3, 1963.

A proud graduate of Metamora High School in 1957, Paul went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from The Ohio State University and a Master’s in Education from The University of Toledo. Make no mistake, Paul remained a proud lifelong Buckeye fan.

His career in education began after college at Fayette High School, where he served as an assistant Agriculture and Science teacher. He later taught at Sylvania Hill View Elementary School and finished his teaching career for the Evergreen Local Schools.

While at Evergreen he taught junior high math, OWA, and once again taught agriculture and led the FFA (Future Farmers of America) for 22 years.

He also served as scorekeeper for the Vikings boys basketball team for many years. In total Paul spent 39 years shaping the minds of countless young students.

Beyond his significant contributions to education, Paul was immensely involved in his community and local government. After retiring from teaching he devoted four terms to serving as Fulton County Commissioner. He was a volunteer fireman with the Metamora-Amboy Fire Department from 1964 to 1976.

His commitment to preserving history and culture was evident through his work with the Fulton County Historical Society and his involvement with both the Ohio State Fair and the Fulton County Fair, where he was honored with induction into the Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Paul’s dedication to agriculture was marked by his active participation in the Fulton County Farm Bureau and his role as an FFA Advisor and Camp Organizer.

He held a special place in his heart for senior citizens, culminating in his proudest accomplishments serving on the Four County Board of Aging, ensuring their well-being remained a priority in his work.

On Saturdays Paul could be found watching and rooting for his Alma Mater, THE Ohio State Buckeyes. His family will attest that he was a very dedicated fan.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ruth, and a loving family that includes daughter Tina (Curtis) Jones and son Paul, Jr. (Shelly) Barnaby. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Katelyn (Mick) Britenriker, Ashley (Stan) Sadon, Cassie (Tyler) Maynard, Mallory Jones (fiancé Dylan Mills), Jamie (Nate) Heidy, Jessica (Mike) Schwan, and Jenna (Mike) Aukerman. A proud great-grandfather, he leaves behind Payton, Ava, Sydney, Dean, Jaxson, Everhett, Myles, Maddox, Ruthie, and Gracee. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Doyle; sister-in-law, Lynn Korneffel; sister-in-law; Jeanne Schang; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff and Linda Griffiths; and many nieces and nephews who will all remember his warmth and guidance.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Eileen Barnaby; his brother, Roger Barnaby; his brother-in-law, Doug Doyle; as well as his paternal grandparents, Adin and Grace Barnaby and maternal grandparents, Elvin and Elizabeth Iffland.

Mr. Paul Barnaby will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his community, his impactful role as an educator, and his deep love for his family. His legacy will continue to inspire those he touched throughout his life.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18th from 2 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St. in Metamora. Funeral services will be private for the family. Paul will be laid to rest at Amboy Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to the Metamora-Amboy Fire Department or the Evergreen FFA Alumni.