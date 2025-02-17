Kenneth Bauer (1937 – 2025)

(Edon Farmers Co-Op Member)

Kenneth R. Bauer, 88, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Majestic Care, Bryan, surrounded by his wife and family.

Four days later, Monday, February 17, 2025, his wife, Betty A. Bauer, 83, passed away at Majestic Care, Bryan with her loving family by her side.

Kenneth was born February 12, 1937, in Holgate, Ohio, son of the late Russell E. and Edna M. (Buff) Bauer. Betty was born April 27, 1941, in Edon, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles W. and Theodosha G. (Hughes) Bloir.

Kenneth was a 1955 graduate of Edgerton High School and Betty was a 1959 graduate of Edon High School. Kenneth and Betty were married on November 29, 1959, in Edon, Ohio and cherished 65 years of marriage.

Shortly after being married, Kenneth served in the United States Army from June 8, 1960, until his honorable discharge on June 7, 1962. After returning home, Kenneth resumed his passion for farming, with the support and help from Betty.

Along with farming, Kenneth worked at Edgerton Manufacturing (25 years), and Simpson Industries (15 years). Betty previously worked at Evergreen Manor, School Bus Driver for Montpelier Exempted Village Schools (15 years), Del-Craft, and Winzeler Stamping (15 years). Kenneth and Betty were members of Eastland Baptist Church, Bryan.

Kenneth was a member of the Edon Farmers Co-op, Montpelier Moose Lodge, and Ohio Farm Bureau. Betty was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge, Business and Professional Womens’ Club, Williams County 4-H Advisor, and judging at the Hillsdale and Williams County Fair.

Kenneth loved farming and working on the land but thoroughly enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning alongside his wife, Betty. When they weren’t working and had the opportunity, they enjoyed camping and finding rest in nature.

Surviving are their three children, Timothy R. Bauer, Sr., of Pioneer, Ohio, Matthew R. (Cindy) Bauer of Bryan, Ohio, and Cindy Jo (Pastor Allen) Sanders of Pineville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; special adopted daughter-in-law, Barbara Roby; Kenneth’s siblings, Russell Dean (Ann) Bauer and Marsha (Ken) Bender; Betty’s siblings, Bob Bloir, Jim (Linda) Bloir, and Mary (Claron) Krill.

Kenneth and Betty were preceded in death by their parents; Kenneth’s four siblings, Lee Bauer, Gail Bauer, Ned Bauer, and Patricia Cronk; Betty’s three siblings, Infant Norma Jean Bloir, Richard Bloir and Jack Bloir.

Visitation for Kenneth and Betty will be held Friday, February 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Eastland Baptist Church, 1229 E. High Street, Bryan with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 noon in the church with Pastors Jeff Sheldon and Rick Stiver officiating. Inurnment will take place at West Buffalo Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Friday with military rites accorded by combined honor guard Bryan American Legion Post 284 and Bryan VFW Post 2489. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to Eastland Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com