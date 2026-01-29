Paul Goshorn (1933 – 2026)

(1951 Graduate Of Edon High School)

Paul Preston Goshorn, age 92, passed away Jan. 27, 2026, at CHP Defiance.

He was born May 11, 1933, in Williams County, Ohio, the son of Laurance Leo and Melvia Ruth (Lash) Goshorn. Paul was a 1951 graduate of Edon High School and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving at Aberdeen Proving Grounds and in Salzburg, Austria.

Except for a few years living in Perry, Michigan, and his military service, he lived in Williams County his entire life.

A welder throughout his career, Paul worked at the Body Works in Montpelier until it was destroyed by fire, then at Challenge-Cook Brothers in Bryan for more than 30 years, before retiring from Nemco in Hicksville.

On July 3, 1955, he married Doris Mae North in Bryan, daughter of Clifford Wayne and Polly (Woods) North. She preceded him in death Aug. 24, 1991.

Survivors include two sons and their spouses, Floyd Ellsworth and Jing Si (Kong) Goshorn of Merced, Calif., and Bruce Eugene and Connie Kay (Jack) Goshorn of West Unity, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda Jo (Killian) and Bob Grymonprez, Jamie Killian, Matthew Ryan and Sarah (Bandler) Goshorn of Greendale, Wis., Andrea Lynn (Goshorn) and James Dentel of Shirley, N.Y., Corey Alexander and Angela Fox of Lake Seneca, Ohio, and Kristin Marie Goshorn of Fayette, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Edward James Killian, Amy Marie (Killian) Sampson, and Shuqi (Chen) and Cheng En Niu of Guangzhou, China; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kayden and Preston Goshorn, and Catalaya Brown; great-grandchildren, Hayle Eileen Collins, Ashley Mae, Allyson Jo and Abbey Lynn Grymonprez of Bryan; and step-great-grandchildren, Amber (Bowers) Lindeman, Johnny Weiland, Makenzie Smith, and Haojia and Yuecheng Niu.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Debra Ann Killian, and her husband, James Killian; granddaughter, Kelly Nicole Goshorn; step-grandson, Han Yu Tu; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Alitza Arleen (Richard Gene Sr.) Carnahan, Madolin Marie (Jerry Enos) Welch, and Donna Vee (Lowell) Thomas.

A private immediate family service will be held. He will be buried alongside his wife in Edon Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s choice of charity. Condolences may be sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.