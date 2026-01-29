Valerie Cocke (1956 – 2026)

(Devoted Animal Lover And Wauseon Resident)

Valerie Kay Cocke, age 69, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at her home. Valerie worked for the former Lear Corporation in Wauseon and later delivered flowers for Anything Grows in Wauseon.

Valerie was born Sept. 24, 1956, in Defiance, to the late Victor and Betty Allen. She was a graduate of Tinora High School. On April 27, 2004, she married Don Cocke, who survives. Valerie loved her cats, and she and Don went to great lengths to give their cats amazing lives.

Surviving are her husband, Don; daughter, Jennifer Clifford of Delta; grandchildren, Mia and Dylan; and sisters, Vanessa Kohoot and Vicki Howells. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Cocke family.