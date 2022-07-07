Paul “Mike” Thompson (1955-2022)

Facebook

Paul “Mike” Thompson, age 67, of Carey, died peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mike was born in Bryan, Ohio, on June 21, 1955, to Caroline (Theobald) Thompson and the late Hal D. Thompson.

He attended Hilltop High School in West Unity, graduating in 1973. On Sept. 11, 1976, he married his high school sweetheart, Cindy.

Mike continued his education for one year on a baseball scholarship at Rangely Jr. College in Colorado. He then attended BGSU where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.

After graduating, Mike accepted a position at Vanlue High School, teaching high school business. In addition to teaching, he coached football, basketball and baseball.

Mike later worked at Applied Industrial Technologies in customer service. He also obtained his real estate license and retired after many years in the staffing industry.

After retiring, he accepted a position with Angeline Industries, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Mike never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need with his positive demeanor.

He served on the Carey Park Board and was instrumental in the development of the Carey Dog Park. He was involved with the Carey Baseball Association for over 20 years.

Spending time with his family was important to him, whether on the baseball field, on the golf course or sharing his love for music.

Above all, Mike will be missed by his wife, Cindy of Carey; sons, Shane (Marcie) Thompson of Vanlue; Trace (Bethany) Thompson of Genoa and grandson, Braxton Michael Thompson; mother, Caroline Thompson of Bryan; siblings, Kirk (Sharon)Thompson of Swanton; Jodi Thompson of Bryan and Vicki Thompson of Napoleon; and best canine friend, Juno.

Mike was preceded in death by siblings Chris Thompson and Leann Thompson, along with his father.

Visitation will be held at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2022. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Celebrant Joe Turner and Jane Shrider offering a eulogy.

Donations may be made in Mike’s honor to St. Jude’s Children Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or No One Fights Alone Inc. (661 Ohio 103, Sycamore, OH 44882).

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Mike’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.