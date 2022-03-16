Paul Moor (1947-2022)

Facebook

Paul Dennis Moor, 74, of Montpelier, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier.

He was born on May 25, 1947 in West Unity, OH to Albert Charles and Velma Lois (Mahan) Moor.

Paul retired from the Village of Montpelier after 30 years of service working in the water and sewage department.

He enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for the Williams County Department of Aging. Paul was a man all about family.

Paul is survived by his five children, Cherie (James) Treesh of Montpelier, Doug (Kristi) Moor of Bryan, Michelle (Jason) Bolenbaugh of Montpelier, Tony Moor of Denver, CO and Shannon Moor of Montpelier; eleven very important grandchildren; and four siblings, Lois (Al) Clark, of Montpelier, Dan Moor of Bryan, Jim Moor (Chris Beck) of Wauseon and Donna (Donnie) Counts of Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Charlie Moor; and great nephew, Ivan Moor.

A time to receive friends will take place on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made to the Williams County Department of Aging. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.