Paul Roerig, Sr. (1959 – 2025)

Paul Anthony Roerig, Sr., 65 of Montpelier, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 11, 2025. He was born on November 24, 1959, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to George N. and Agnes F. (Cuffe) Roerig.

Paul graduated from Montpelier High School and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy. On September 23, 1985, he married Cynthia Babb at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier, and she survives.

Paul was the owner/operator of several monument companies, including Fackler Monument Company in Montpelier. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Paul had a great love for music, writing songs, and playing instruments.

He was a member of numerous bands throughout the years, like Thatcher, Wishful Thinkin’, Wood River Band, and even played in one while serving in the Navy. Paul was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether out on the boat or riding on his Harley. But most important to Paul was doting on his grandchildren and keeping in touch with others.

He always wanted to know what his family and friends were up to, how they were doing, and to let them know they were on his mind. Paul was a man who, no matter how much pain he might have felt on a daily basis, made it a point to always show up for others.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Cynthia Roerig; four children, Anita Marie (Mike) Herman, Alana Christine (Vernon) Perkins, Cecilia Mary Roerig and Paul Anthony (Sierra) Roerig, Jr., all of Montpelier; six grandchildren, Christopher, Xavier, Gavin, Abel, Isaiah and Lucy; great grandchild, Xavia; honorary son, Michael Griffith of Ligonier, Indiana; five siblings, Jan (Char Crissman) Roerig of Rotonda West, Florida, Jerry (Kim) Roerig of Dayton, Ohio, Judy (Mike) Marron of Angola, Indiana, Midge (Joeseph) Blake of Montpelier and Michelle (William) Yosick of Rotonda West, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Nicholas Roerig and Dan Roerig; sister, Mary Francis Roerig; and sister-in-law Andrea Roerig.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with a rosary service to begin at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Andrew Wellman to officiate.

Donations may be given in Paul’s memory to the Rosary Alter Society or the Montpelier Music Boosters. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.