Paula Rohrs (1970-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Paula S. Rohrs, age 51, of Stryker passed away on January 9, 2022, in her home. Paula was a babysitter for many children throughout her life.

Paula was born on April 12, 1970 in Bryan to Greg and Cathy (Gansmiller) Bowers. After graduating from Stryker High School in 1988, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Rohrs, on January 22, 1994, and he survives.

Paula was known for the best cookies and for her care of many children in the Stryker area.

Surviving Paula is her husband, Kenneth; children, Joshua Rohrs, Jacob Rohrs, and Emma Rohrs, all of Stryker; mother, Cathy Porter; and siblings Scott and Karen Bowers. She was preceded in death by her father, Greg.

Visitation for Paula will take place on January 13, 2022, at the United Brethren Church in Stryker from 2pm – 6pm. A funeral service will take place the following day, January 14, 2022, at 11am at the church, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Those attending the services are invited to dress casually in your “best farm clothes.” Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker is honored to serve the Rohrs family.