Sandra Cunningham (1959-2022)

Sandra Eileen (Schaffner) Cunningham, age 62, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on January 7, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sandra was born on September 24, 1959, to the late Robert and Janis (Figy) Schaffner in Wauseon.

Sandra graduated from Delta High School and worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She later married the love of her life, Tom Cunningham, on August 30, 1980, and he survives.

Those who knew Sandra knew that she loved to craft, make flower arrangements, mow, and garden.

She was a compassionate and loving individual who cared for everyone she met and strived to make everyone know they were special and accepted.

Above all else, Sandra loved her family dearly; her family being the most important piece of her life.

Surviving Sandra is her husband, Tom; daughter, Aumend Cunningham of Adrian, MI; daughter, Taylor Cunningham of Columbus, OH; and son-in-law; Michael O’Brien. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cantley Cunningham, Ethan O’Brien, and Annie O’Brien; and many brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Schaffner.

A memorial service will be held on May 28, 2022, at the Cunningham home to celebrate the life of Sandra.

Those who wish to give a memorial contribution in Sandra’s memory are asked to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to The Shriners.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Cunningham family.