Pearl Warner (1930-2022)

Pearl M. Warner, age 92, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 2:04 P.M. on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Warner was a 1948 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed at Mast Department Store and Dove Accounting Service and retired from Casebere Motors after many years as a bookkeeper.

She was a member of the Edgerton United Methodist Church, where she was longtime church treasurer and served on various committees.

She was also a member of the bell choir, Priscilla Club and United Methodist Women.

She also enjoyed camping, mushroom hunting, crocheting, working on puzzles, gardening, especially in her flower garden, and various bus tours and trips to her husband’s Army Ranger reunions.

Most of all she enjoyed her time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Pearl M. Warner was born on February 3, 1930, near Edgerton, the daughter of Clarence and Mary M. (Worthington) Winebar.

She married Elden W. Warner on September 10, 1949, in Edgerton and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2006.

Survivors include two sons, Randall (Chris) Warner and Scott Warner, both of Edgerton; two daughters, Linda (Michael) Miller, of Bryan, Ohio, and Pam (Steve) Babcock, of Edgerton; six grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wilbur and Robert Winebar; and one sister, Pluma Ordway.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Edgerton United Methodist Church, Edgerton. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the church with Reverend Susan Kronbach officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton United Methodist Church.