Peggy Shellenberger (1935 – 2025)

(Performed With Bryan City Band For Many Years)

Peggy J. Shellenberger, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 1, 2025 at Hillside County Living, Bryan, Ohio.

Peggy was born March 21, 1935 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Charles Williams and Violetta (Meek) Hutchison. She married James E. Shellenberger and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2025.

Peggy was a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Education Degree. She was a member of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, Bryan, Ohio.

Peggy also was an avid reader, loved word puzzles, prolific crochet and embroidery seamstress, she enjoyed summer berry and fall fruit picking, she was accompanist for Lick Creek Church of the Brethren services and served in the youth choir, she was a decades long teacher’s aide at the Bryan Community Preschool.

Peggy enjoyed camping and traveling on summer vacations and boat rides and swimming at Clear Lake, Indiana. Peggy was also a flautist for the BHS band and the Bryan City Band for many years.

She served for many years as a volunteer at Bryan Thrift Store and worked in her parent’s small grocery store on Mulberry Street in Bryan.

Peggy was a member of the Bryan CCL Club. Above all, Peggy was a devoted and loving homemaker taking care of 5 rowdy/hungry boys and one ornery husband.

Survivors include, her five sons, Michael James (Barbara Rosebrock) Shellenberger, of Bryan, Ohio, Timothy Jay Shellenberger, of Lake Lure, North Carolina, Jeffrey Lynn(Terence Miller) Shellenberger, of Begur, Spain, David Edward (Kelly Browning)Shellenberger, of Belgrade, Montana, Matthew Charles (Christina Scott) Shellenberger,of Powell, Ohio. Five grandchildren, Aaron, Austin, Tricia, Samuel, Timothy (TJ). Sister, Jeannie (David) Wenger, Hendersonville, North Carolina. Nieces and nephews,Barb, Beth, Steve, Corie, Jane Carol, Scott, Cheryl, Christine.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her niece Karen Bonfiglio.

Peggy’s public graveside funeral service and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday,October 6, 2025 at Brown Cemetery, State Route 34 and County Road 12, Center Township, Bryan, Ohio. Pastor Bill Holsopple will officiate. Family and members of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren are invited to a fellowship meal, sharing and a time of celebration of Peggy’s life following the graveside services at Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lick Creek Church of the Brethren, Bryan, Ohio. Please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com for online condolences and guest registry. Peggy’s funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.