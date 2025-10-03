Timothy Moll (1966 – 2025)

(Member Of Pioneer American Legion)

Timothy A. Moll, 58, of Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on December 27, 1966 in Garden City, Michigan to Albert and Judith (Vieau) Moll.

Tim graduated from North Central High School in 1986. On August 26, 2023 he married Shelly Langley in Montpelier and she survives.

For most of his life, Tim ran heavy equipment and he was also the owner/operator of Moll and Sons LLC in Montpelier. He was a member of the Pioneer American Legion, the Moose and Eagles both in Montpelier.

Tim was on the board of trustees at Lake Seneca, where he was head of road maintenance. In his free time, he loved to hunt, fish and scroll TikTok. His family was of the upmost importance to Tim.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and role model, who taught others to work hard and always strive to be better.

Tim is survived by his wife, Shelly Moll; father, Al (Marie) Moll of Avon Lake, Ohio; four children, Ben (Cierra) Moll, Tim Moll, Brandon (Bryanna) Stein all of Montpelier and Cheyenne M. Moore of Bryan; six grandchildren, Jayden, Faith, Maddox, Mayson, Ryan, Avyanna, Addison and Landyn; two siblings, Penny (Thomas) Fry and Randy Moll, all of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Judith and Ken Wittl and grandson, Jayce M. Moll.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 3-11 pm at the Lake Seneca Lodge, 233 Seneca Drive, Montpelier, Ohio.

Donations may be made in Tim’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Shelly to help defray expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.