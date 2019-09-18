Peter Gilbert, Sr. (1929-2019)

Peter G. Gilbert, Sr., 90, of Stryker and formerly of Montpelier, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 23, 1929 in Flint, MI to Peter A. and Winifred M. (Davis) Gilbert. Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate during the Korean War.

Peter retired from Archbold City in March 1993 as the plant operator of the water treatment plant after 18 years. He was a former member of Stryker United Methodist Church and a member of the Archbold American Legion.

Peter is survived by his son, Peter (Deborah) Gilbert, Jr., of Stryker; two grandchildren, Peter Gilbert III and Dawayne Gilbert; great grandchild Brianna Gilbert and one sister, Winnie (Charles) Stark of Warrington, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lounetta.

A time to receive friends will take place on Wednesday, September 18th from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Peter will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo, OH on Thursday at 12pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Montpelier Senior Center.

