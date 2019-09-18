Walter Cliffton (1936-2019)

Walter S. Cliffton, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:15 P.M. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio. Walter was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Chase Brass as a mill operator. He enjoyed taking his Corvettes and Camaros to the car show in Bryan.

Walter S. Cliffton was born on July 14, 1936, in Melbern, Ohio, the son of John Lester and Ilo Marie (Price) Cliffton. He married Cindy Daugherty and she preceded him in death. Walter is survived by his brother, James Cliffton, of Bryan; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Mocherman, also of Bryan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and three brothers.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Grave side services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.

