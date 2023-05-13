Philip Shipman (1935-2023)

Philip Lee Shipman, age 87, went home to be with Jesus on May 10, 2023. Philip was born in Wauseon, Ohio on November 2, 1935 to Sydney and Bertha (Apple) Shipman.

He was a 1954 graduate of Delta High School. He and his twin sister, Phyllis were the last born of 14 children.

On October 18th, 1958, Philip was joined in marriage to Phyllis Jean Buehrer. Together they had three children, Perry (Brenda) Shipman, Laura O’Neill and Bonnie Johnson. The family grew to include 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his 3 children; sister, Freda Morgan; 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his 12 siblings; grandchildren, Chad and Chancelor Shipman and son in law, Don Johnson.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 15th, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, Ohio (419-822-3121). Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 16th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with Chaplain Dale Katcher officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Nazarene in Swanton, Ohio.

