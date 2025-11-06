Phillip Wonderly (1945 – 2025)

(Active With Defiance County Fair Foundation)

Phillip P. Wonderly, 80, of Hicksville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 5, 2025, at Park View Nursing Center, Edgerton.

Phil was born January 24, 1945, in Hicksville, the son of the late Lloyd Elmer and Ila Jeanette (Sholl) Wonderly.

He was a 1964 graduate of Hicksville High School, and was an honorable discharged Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era.

Phil married Sandra S. “Sandy” Rohrs on November 1, 1969, in Hicksville, and she survives. Phil was an assembler, working for International Harvester for 25 years, both in Fort Wayne, and ending his career in Springfield, Ohio.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville. Phil served on the Six Corners Cemetery Board. He was also active with the Pork Producers, Defiance County Fair Foundation.

He volunteered at the Defiance County Fair Livestock auction and the Christmas Cruise Thru. Phil loved anything to do with farming and tractors. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting. He also liked to watch sports, especially football and basketball. Phil loved his family and followed their activities.

Surviving is his wife, Sandy of Hicksville; three children, Brad (Marla) Wonderly of Bryan, Dawn (Travis) Kaylor of Hicksville and Amy Adams of Hicksville; six grandchildren, Jacob (Desirae) Wonderly, Morgan (Robbie) Bostater, Gunner Kaylor, Gage Kaylor, Austin Adams and Addison Adams; one great grandson, Rhett Wonderly; one brother, Lewis (Donna) Wonderly of Hicksville; sister-in-law, Ruth Wonderly of Hicksville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Donal, Kenneth, Glen, and Jim Wonderly: three sisters, Leila Hook, Joyce Hart, and Rachel Fritz.

Visitation for Phil will be held Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Phil will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 12, 2025, in the funeral home with Patricia Peter, Celebrant officiating. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.

Memorial contributions can be made directly to Six Corners Cemetery Association. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.