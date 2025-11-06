Thomas “Tom” Dominique (1946 – 2025)

(Owner Of Mr. D’s Pizza In West Unity)

Thomas M. “Tom” Dominique, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born on November 18, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late Vearl A. and Joan C. (Ebinger) Dominique.

He was a 1965 graduate of Archbold High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

On August 13, 1971, Tom married Mary A. Lumbrezer, in Archbold, Ohio. Together they shared 54 wonderful years of marriage.

Tom dedicated 36 years to education, teaching at Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools, Archbold Area Schools, and serving as a teacher and principal at Bryan City Schools until his retirement in 2006.

Alongside teaching, he coached football and wrestling, influencing the lives of countless students and athletes.

Tom and Mary were also owners and operators of Mr. D’s Pizza in West Unity, providing a community gathering location for adults and more importantly youth after athletic events. His passion for athletics also led him to serve as Commissioner of the Green Meadows Conference.

A man of deep faith, Tom was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, where he served as deacon and a member of the Parish Council. Faith and family were the cornerstones of his life. He deeply loved his wife, children, and grandchildren, always offering encouragement and support.

He especially enjoyed cheering them on at their sporting events over the years. Tom was an avid Notre Dame football fan and proudly served as an usher at their home games for 25 years. When he sought rest and reflection, he found peace at Little Long Lake, where many cherished family memories were made.

Tom is survived by his wife, Mary, of Bryan; two sons, Matt (Chantel) Dominique of Bryan and Benji (Amy) Dominique of Bryan; six grandchildren, Hayley (Tanner Richardson) Hunter, Dylan Downing, Bristol Dominique, Dylan, Carter, and Taylor Dominique; two great-grandchildren, Kadence and Kora Richardson; and four siblings, Jan (Ken) Kirkland, Andy (Ann) Dominique, Mike (Lisa) Dominique, and Karen Dominique. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Robert Corkle; sister, Susan Saaf; and brother-in-law, Richard Saaf.

Visitation for Tom will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 S. Portland Street, Bryan, on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 2:00 to 6:45 p.m., with a Scripture Service following at 6:45pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jim Halleron officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Archbold, Ohio. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association or Diabetes Youth Services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.