Phyllis Borton (1950-2022)

Phyllis Nadine Borton, age 71, of Morenci, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven, in Archbold.

She was born on June 3, 1950, in Morenci, the daughter of George (Dale) and Evelyn M. (Rock) Smith. She was a graduate of Morenci High School.

On June 3, 1966, her sixteenth birthday, Phyllis married David Laverne Borton in Morenci and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2018.

Phyllis spent much of her life caring for others and could always be counted on to make those around her laugh.

She was an amazing cook! She could always make something out of nothing at all. She loved to play cards and enjoyed gardening. Above all, her favorite pastime was her grandchildren.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Curtis (Trina) Borton of Morenci; two daughters, Christy (Randy) Corkle and Carla (Rich) Odneal all of Morenci; five grandchildren, Lisa Borton, Louis Borton, Levi Miller, Trevor Corkle, and Sophie Corkle; four great-grandchildren, Landen, Briana, Brielle, and Brynn; sister, Mary Jane (Michael) Stahl; and special niece Regina (Ryan) Oxenhorn. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 PM, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci. A funeral service for Phyllis will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Pastor Darren Lemmon will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.