Phyllis Clark (1926-2019)

Phyllis E. Clark, 93, of Camden, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, November 26th at Hillsdale Country Living. She was born on June 22, 1926 in Melbern, Ohio to Marion E. and Carma W. (Miller) Wines.

Phyllis graduated from Pioneer High School in 1944. She married Bernard Clark and he preceded her in death in June 2009. Phyllis retired in 1987 from National City Bank in Pioneer after 34 years as an assistant cashier.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation for Phyllis will be on Thursday, December 4th from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will follow at 12:30pm at the funeral home with Reverend Jim Hubbard to officiate. Interment will be at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.