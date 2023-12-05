Phyllis Jolly (1934 – 2023)

(Active Member Of Bryan First Baptist Church)

Phyllis J. Jolly, 89, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, December 4, 2023, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Phyllis was born September 7, 1934, in Edon, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Phillips) Vincent.

She was a 1952 graduate of Bryan High School. Phyllis married Richard D. Jolly on July 17, 1953, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2017.

She previously worked at Strydel and volunteered at Sauder Village. Phyllis was an active member of First Baptist Church, Bryan, where she was a member of the church choir.

She had a passion for music and enjoyed singing for many funerals and weddings. In her free time, she enjoyed making quilts, reading, and studying the Bible.

She was known by her family and friends as being loving, caring and competitive at board games.

Surviving are her three children, Rodney Jolly of Wauseon, Ohio, Carol (Kenny) Meyers of LaFayette, Georgia, and Roger (Sherry) Jolly of Gloucester, Virginia; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and one on the way.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Jolly; son, Mark Jolly; sister, Elaine Ross; four brothers, Robert Lee Vincent; Norman Vincent, Gary Vincent, and Carl Vincent; daughter-in-law, Pam Jolly.

Visitation for Phyllis will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 925 E. Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2, P.O. Box 235, Archbold, Ohio, 43502. www.saudervillage.org

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com