Phyllis Mack (1923 – 2024)

(1941 Graduated Of Bryan High School)

Phyllis A. Mack, 100, of Bryan, Ohio peacefully passed away Friday, March 8, 2024, at Fountain Park Assisted Living Memory Care, Bryan, Ohio.

Phyllis was born December 24, 1923, in Melbern, Ohio, daughter of the late Royal Ernest and Blanche Lucille (Meyer) Warner. She was a 1941 graduate of Bryan High School and attended Detroit Business School.

Phyllis married Kenneth A. Mack on November 15, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2014. Phyllis worked at Williams County Treasurer’s Office, Lindsay Auto Sales, and Sheets Dairy Bar.

She attended St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, Ohio. Phyllis cherished gathering with her family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed grabbing a book and reading.

Surviving is her son, Ron (Stacia Gerding) Mack of Normal, Illinois; two grandchildren, Evan Doseck of Bryan, Ohio, and Jessica (Jesse) Perganson of Bloomington, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, Ava Perganson and Allie Perganson; sister-in-law, Nancy Mack along with several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Holly Doseck; son-in-law, John Doseck; two brothers, Robert Warner, and Richard Warner; two sisters, Audrene Free and Maxine Hawkins; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee Mack, Delores Mack, Pat (Keith) Biler, Jean Robinson, Wanda (James) Andrews.

Visitation for Phyllis will be held Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio with Celebrant Patricia Peter officiating.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Fountain Park Assisted Living Memory Care, Community Advocates for Healthy Families or Community Health Professionals Home Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com