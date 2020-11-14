Phyllis Oppenheim (1941-2020)

Phyllis Oppenheim, age 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020. She was born March 5, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Herbert and Lillian Oppenheim.

Phyllis loved knowledge and learning. She graduated from Montpellier High School in 1959 and went to Ohio University and Washington State University. After graduating, she taught school for many years before joining the staff that helped open The Herrett Center, where she worked for several decades as the curator of collections, helping to bring exciting exhibits and knowledge of art and Native American studies to the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, and the world.

She was a strong, independent woman. Phyllis was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners and Boise State football and loved studying martial arts with her son Eric and her friends. She truly enjoyed spending time with her sister Judy and her many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Eric (Deana Morgret-Christensen), and her sister, Judy (Dean Shoup), and was preceded in death by her brother, Mikell Oppenheim.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Allen Institute: https://alleninstitute.org/donate/. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Phyllis’s Memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.