Ruthann Short (1934-2020)

Ruthann (Beck) Short of Archbold passed away peacefully on Friday November 13, 2020 at Fairlawn Haven. Ruthann was born on June 16, 1934 to Samuel and Fannie (Grieser) Beck. She married Max Short on June 25, 1955, and he preceded her in death on October 5, 1989. She was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church and the Gideon Axuilary.

Surviving are two daughters, June (Sam) Wyse, of Austin, MN, Vickie (Tim) Nofziger of West Unity; and a son, Neal of Ocala, FL; 3 grandchildren, Matthew (Jodi) Wyse of Austin, MN, Alyssa Chamblee of Raleigh, NC, and Kortney (Jason) Kessler of Fayette. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren; Cora, Gavin, Peyton, Jackson, Ally, Sarah, Nolan. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; she took great pride in being a grandma. Also surviving is her brother Orval Jay (Ruth) Beck of Archbold, sister Martha Grime of West Unity, brother Dean Beck of Archbold, sister in law Ann Beck of Archbold, Susie Short of Haines City, FL, and Roberta (Al) Clark of Pioneer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 granddaughters Ciera Nofziger and Rochelle Wyse, and brothers Harold, Paul, and Chauncey.

Due to COVID, there will be a private burial for family at Lockport Cemetery rural Stryker. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lockport cemetery fund or Gideons International and mailed to Short Funeral Home, P.O. Box 36, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

