Police Log & Court News For December 15th, 2021

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

ARCHBOLD POLICE

December 3rd

• 224 S. Fulton St., Special Detail – Drop Off Paperwork

• 2001 S. Defiance st. unit 6, Assist Fire Or Rescue Unit

• CR 24 & CR D, Traffic Offense – Suspended License

• 200 Linda Ct, Assist Police Unit

• 1935 S. Defiance St., Vehicle Unlock

• Four County, Vehicle Unlock

• 100 – B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense – Speed

• 301 N. Defiance St., Vehicle Unlock

• 700- B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense – No Headlights

December 4th

• 100- B Shot- Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense – No Headlights

• 200- B N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

• 501 Buckeye St., 911 Hang Up

• 200- B N. Defiance St., Traffic Jam Or Road Block

• 212 Degroff Ave., Animal Call

• Short-Buehrer Rd. & W. Village Limits, Traffic Offense – Tail Lights

• 447 Clover Ln., Juvenile Unruly Or Runaway

December 5th

• 500- B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense – Speed

• 200- B Frey Rd., Traffic Offense – Stop Sign

December 6th

• 100- B Frey Rd., Traffic Offense

• 600- B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense – Speed

• S. Defiance St. & Schlatter St., Traffic Offense

• Ditto St. & Stryker St., Traffic Offense – Turn Signal

• 500-B Lafyette St., Traffic St., Traffic Offense -Speed

December 7th

• Arch Motel, Assist Other Unit

• 407 E. Lutz Rd., Larceny of Medication

• 812 Stryker St., Vandalism

• Clydes Way & W. Barre Rd., Crash Injury

• 600 Lafayette St., Assist Other Unit

• Bankey Ave & Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

• Burke St. & S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense – Head Light

• 500- B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense- Speed

• 901 Stryker St., Vehicle Unlock

• S. Clydes Way & W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense – Speed

• S. Clydes Way & W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense – Speed

• 229 Burk St., 911 Hang Up

BRYAN POLICE

December 1st

• 314 S. Cherry St., First Responders

• Trevitt & Cherry St., Traffic Stop

• Walnut & Butler St., Assist Civilian – Well Being Check

• Trevitt & Walnut St., Traffic Stop – Expired Plates

• 121 N. Myers St., Warrants

• Subway On S. Main, Assist Civilian – Well Being Check

• Huntington Bank, Traffic Stop – Expired Plates

• Circle K, Auto Theft

• 400 S. Beech St., Water Department

• West Bryan Main Stop, Unlock Vehicle

• 423 E. Butler St., Assist Civilian

• 8006 S. Main St., Forgery/ Fraud

• 127 & ST RTE 15, General

• 127 & ST RTE 15, Accident – Injury

• 321 N. Lynn St., Assist Other Department

• CHCW- hospital, Lockouts

• Union & South St., Traffic Stop – Expired Plates

• Dollar Tree, Lockouts

• 1605 Colonial LN., B & E

• 321 N. Lynn St. Assist Other Department

• 509 S. Lynn St., Messages

• 628 S. Lynn St., 911 Hang up

• Mulberry & Cherry St., Traffic Stop

• Wal- Mart, Larceny

December 2nd

• 121 N. Myers St., 911 Hang Up

• Town & Country, Business Checks

• Around The Square, Foot Patrol

• Get n Go Mart, Traffic Stop – Headlight Out

• Shell Speed- Mart, Traffic stop – Driving Without Headlights

• 109 Sylvan Ct., Identity Theft

• CHCW- Hospital, Assist Other Department- Life Flight

• Circle K, Accident- No Injury

• 321 N. Lynn St., Assist Other Department

• 300 Center St., Dog Complaints

• Bryan Senior Housing, Forgery/Fraud

• Premier Bank, Traffic Stop

• Bryan Police Department, Traffic Stop

• Bryan Police Department, Property Found

• South & Main St., Accident – No Injury

• High & Portland St., Accident- No Injury

• Town & Country, Lockouts

• 405 S. Beech St., Assist Civilian

• 716 S. Allen St., Assist Other Department

• 321 N. Williams St., Parking Violation

• Huntington Bank, Auto Suspicious

• West Bryan Main Stop, Traffic Stop

• 1901 E. High St., Crew – Lift Assist

December 3rd

• Portland Manor Bldg B, Assist Civillian

• Dairy Queen, Burglar Alarms

• Butler & Allen St., Traffic Stop

• CCNO, Warrants

• CCNO, Warrants

• 321 N. Lynn St., Assist Other Departments

• 321 N. Lynn St., Assist Other Department

• Wal- Mart, DWI- OVI

• 306 E. Hamilton St., Assist Other Department

• 609 E. Butler St., Assist Other Department

• Krill Funeral Home, Funeral Escort

• State Bank & Trust Company, Burglar Alarms

• 300 W. High St., Assist Civilian

• OReilly Auto Parts, DWI-OVI

• Plaza Senior Center, Assist Civilian

• 3152 CO Rd. 13, General

• 127 N. Emmet St., Warrants

• 309 E. Butler St., Warrants

• 617 S. Main St., Assist Civilian

• Fountain Park Assisted Living, Crew- Fire Panel Alarm

• Bryan Police Department, Property Lost

• Best One Tire, Assist Civilian

• Wendy’s Traffic Stop

• Bryan Mobile Home Court, Assist Civilian

• Bryan Inn, Crew – Smoke Detector Alarm

• Wal – Mart, Shoplifting

• State Farm insurance, Traffic Stop

December 4th

• Bryan Mobil Home Court, Assist Civilian

• 427 Parkview Ave., Disturb The Peace

• Plaza Senior Center, Assist Civilian

• Wal -Mart, Lockouts

• Circle K, Lockouts

• A & W/ KFC, Burglar Alarms

• Bryan Inn, Assis Civilian

• 3673 CO Rd. 9, Crew – Lift Assist

• Wal -Mart Shoplifting

• 309 E. Maple St., Warrants

• 100 Block S. Lynn, Traffic Stop

• Bryan Community Center, Traffic Stop

• Plaza Motel, Traffic Stop

• State Farm Insurance, Traffic Stop

• 310 S. Main St., Traffic Stop

• Wal -Mart, Shoplifting

• Fountain Grove & Main St., Traffic Stop – Speed

• Best One Tire, Business Checks

• Rite Aid, Business Checks

• Main & Holden St., Traffic Stop

• 525 E. Hamilton St., Family Trouble

• 326 W. Butler St., Family Trouble

December 5th

• Best One Tire, Business Checks

• Norstrum, Auto Suspicious

• Goodwill, Suspicious Person

• Plaza Motel, Odor Complaint

• Par T Pak, Crew

• Walgreens, Property Found

• 841 E. Bryan St., Dog Complaints

• Premier Bank, Doors Open

• Bryan Municipal Court, Burglar Alarms

• Wal- Mart, Lockouts

• Wal- Mart, Traffic Stop

• 326 S. Beech St., B & E

• Best One Tire, Business Checks

• 876 E. Trevitt., Larceny

• Main & South St., Traffic Stop – Expired Plates

• China Garden, Traffic Stop

• Main & Trevitt St., Traffic Stop

• Maple & Walnut St., Traffic Stop

• High & Portland St., Traffic Stop

December 6th

• 205 W. High St., Assist Other Department

• 1245 S. Main St., Burglar Alarms

• 300 W. Bryan St., Assist Civilian

• US Post Office

• Mulberry & Euclid Ave., Traffic stop – No Headlight

• 525 E. Hamilton St., Assist Civilian

• State Bank & Trust Company, Burglar Alarms

• Allen & Perry St., Parking Violations

• Eagles Lodge, Suspicious Person

• Best One Tire, Business Checks

• Main & Bryan St., Traffic Stop

• 100 N. Emmet St., Dog Complaints

• Trevitt & Main St., Traffic Stop

• 207 W. Bement St., Lockouts

• Oberlin Turnbull Funeral, Funeral Escort

• Main & Butler, Accident- No Injury

• 422 N. Main St., Forgery/ Fraud

• 100 S. Lynn St., Traffic Stop

• High & Toy Traffic Stop

• Loyal Order Of Moose, Traffic Stop

• US Post Office, Lockouts

• Lynn & Mulberry St., Traffic Stop

• Union & Bryan St., Traffic Stop – Stop Sign Violation

• 325 N. Garden St., Larceny

December 7th

• Circle K, Traffic Stop

• 304 Avenue A, Lockouts

• US RTE 127 & CO Rd. A, Crew– Oil Spill

• 626 S. Cherry St., 911 Hang Up

• Main & Foster St., Traffic Stop

• 200 S. Allen St., Juvenile Complaint

• 309 E. Maple St., Warrants

• 127 N. Emmet St., Warrants

• 323 N. William St., Warrants

• Bryan Police Department, Property Found

• Center & Noble, Dog Complaints

• Wal- Mart, Shoplifting

• Mulberry & Williams, Traffic Stop

• Wal- Mart, Foot Patrol

• 609 E. Butler St., Assist Civilian

December 8th

• Wilson & Union St., Auto Suspicious

• CHCW – Hospital, Assist Other Department – Life Flight

• 200 N. Lynn St., Parking Violation

• 200 W. High St., Parking Violation

• Toy & High St., Traffic Stop

• Main & High St., Traffic Stop

• Stonehedge & Center St., Auto Violation

• Oberlin Farms, General

• Huntington & High St., Hazardous Condition

• Premier Bank, Lockouts

• 1533 ST RTE 576, General

• High & Walnut St., Traffic Stop

• High & Emmet St., Traffic Stop

• 110 E. High St., Assist Civilian

• 321 N. Williams St., Parking Violation

• Garden & Bryan St., Parking Violation

• 200 S. Emmet St., Parking Violation

• New Era Ohio, Crew – Fire Alarm Pulled

• Auto Zone, Lockouts

• State & Trust Company, Burglar Alarms

• Square Across From Chambers, Lockouts

• 1200 S. Main St., Auto Violation

• Bryan Community Health Center, Crew

• Center & Portland St., Accident – No Injury

• 907 S. Beech St., Assist Civilian

• 300 E. Maple St., Parking Violation

• 508 S. Allen St.,

• Tomco, Lockouts

December 9th

• 503 E. Trevitt St., Dog Complaints

• Nostrum Laboratory, 911 Hang Up

• Archbold, Assist Other Department

• Oberlin Turnbull Funeral, Funeral Escort

• 910 Wesley Ave., Dog Complaints

• 311 Huntington Dr., Warrants

• 143 Jordon Dr., Assist Civilian

• Oberlin Turnbull Funeral, Harassment

• 914 S. Beech St., Assist Other Department

• Meadow Creek Apartments, General

• 914 S. Beech St., Warrants

• 703 W. High St., Traffic Stop

• Wal – Mart, Lockouts

• Bryan Municipal Court, Auto Suspicious

• Walgreens, Traffic Stop

• Town & Country, Burglar Alarms

• Wal -Mart Assist Civilian

• 200 N. Union St., Traffic Stop

WAUSEON POLICE

December 1st

• 151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

• 841 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

December 2nd

• 1285 N Shoop Ave. Unit 95, Mental

• 940 E. Oak St., Run Away Or Unruly

• 248 N. Fulton St., Animal Call

• 415 Cole St. Unit 24, Welfare Check

• 241 Madison St., Larceny

• 555 W. Linfoot St., Larceny

• 117 Beech St., Vandalism

• 1285 N. Shoop Ave Unity 93, Runaway Or Unruly

December 3rd

• 263 W. Chestnut St., Runaway Or Unruly

• 263 W. Chestnut St., Runaway Or Unruly

• 273 W. Chestnut St., Runaway Or Unruly

• 12585 N Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Runaway Or Unruly

• 1240 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

• 237 E. Leggett St., Welfare Check

• 1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 11, Disorderly Conduct

• 824 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

• 253 Florence Dr., Loud Noise

December 4th

• 230 Clinton St., Identity Theft

• 230 Clinton St., Larceny

• 406 N Brunell St., 911 hang Up – Contact In Person

• 612 W. Park St., Trespassing

December 5th

• 150 W. Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up – Contact Person

• 1151 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

• 656 Meadow Ln., Animal Call

December 6th

• 656 Meadow Ln., Animal Call

• 1066 N Otokee St., Larceny

• 217 E. Walnut St., Investigate Complaint

• 208 Madison St., Domestic Violence

• 238 E. Willow St., Debris/Item In Roadway

• 485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident – Property Damage

• 1285 N Shoop Ave. Unit 40, Suspicious Activity

• 605 Woodside Court, Animal Call

December 7th

• 1097 Barney Oldfield Dr., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

• E. Linfoot St. & W. Oak St., Line Down

• 474 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

• 840 Parkview, Juveniles

• 415 Cole St. Unit 24 Telephone Harassment

• 840 Parkview, Juveniles

• 215 Beech St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Clayton Hargrove, 27, of Napoleon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He sold Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Hargrove to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, pay restitution of $800 to the MAN Unit, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, complete a dual diagnosis by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommendations, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, and successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Hargrove spending 24 months in prison.

•Daniel K. Fitch, age 39, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Fitch possessed Etlzolam.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Fitch to three years of community control. He ordered Mr. Fitch to pay court costs; successfully complete the Drug Court program; successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare; and not enter bars and/or taverns. Mr. Fitch received credit for 46 days served in jail.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Fitch serving 11 months in prison.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

• Pollitz, Eric J (Archbold), License Plate light. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $47.00

• Hoffer, Katie M (West Unity) 43/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $47.00

• Fitch, Jenna C (Delta) Traffic Device. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $102.00

• Rufenacht, Tyson D (Archbold) Signal Lights. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine; Amount: $37.00

• Stipp, Kyle (Archbold), Expired plates. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $37.00

• Lerma, Israel G (Archbold) Signal Lights. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $37.00

•Rohleder, Austin J (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $37.00

• Mcquillin, Dustin A (Delta), 83/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00; Fine Amount: $102.00

• Reed, Dena J (Swanton) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $85.00; Fine Amount: $37.00

• Mcvay, Richard E Jr (Fayette) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00; Fine Amount: $47.00

• Wood, Michael (Wauseon) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00; Fine Amount: $37.00

• Zimmreman, Alexander L (Wauseon) 44/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00; Fine Amount: $47.00

• Kinzel, Julie A (Swanton) Fail To Yield Right Way. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $102.00

• Smith, David R (Wauseon) Improper Backing. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $102.00

• Hartman, Veronica (Alvordton) 40/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00; Fine Amount: $47.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

• Jones, Jonathan M (Bryan) O.V.I/ Under Influence. No Future Violation In Next Two Years. Operator’s License Suspended From 11/24/2021 Until 11/24/2022. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

• Hefner, Nicolis J (Bryan) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Cost Amount: $144.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

• Hefner, Nicolis J (Bryan) Driving Without Headlights. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Bost, Victoria R (Bryan) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Torres, Tamra L (Wauseon) 80/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Williams, Ricky L (Montpelier) O.V.I Suspension. Operator’s License Suspended From December 2, 2021 Until March 2, 2022. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

• Shannon, Nancy (Bryan) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Stahler, Alice F (Montpelier) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Cuenca, Marasa J (Bryan) 50/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Root, Thomas II (Montpelier) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Wildrick, Jacob D (Montpelier) 65/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Grizzle, Austin J (Alvordton) Fail Control. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Montalvo, Juan C (Montpelier) Damage To Real Property.Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

• Montalvo, Juan (Montpelier) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

• Kuszmaul, Blake R. (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Cruz, Pamela (Montpelier) 50/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Snead, Daniel W Sr (Pioneer) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Hand, Stacy A (Bryan) 67/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Haley, Danielle A (Edgerton) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

• Boyd, Jordan C (Stryker) Stop School Bus. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Armstrong, Lily R (Bryan) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Mullins, Michelle M (Pioneer) 35/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $785.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

• Zilka, Rodney A (Montpelier) Fail to Reinstate. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

• Zilka, Rodney A (Montpelier) Lighted Lights. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Villalovos, Matthew M (Bryan) O.V.I. Operator’s License Suspended From 11/24/2021 Until 11/24/2022. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

• Villalovos, Matthew M (Bryan) Improper Pass. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Deck, Eric E (Bryan) No Drivers License. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

• Jackson, Craig E (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Crabtree, Larry P (Bryan) Driving Under Suspension. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

• Bush, Emma (Montpelier) Fail File Register. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Warren, Tyler K (Edgerton) O.V.I/ Under Influence. Operator’s License Suspended From 10/212021 Until 10/21/2022. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

• Warren, Tyler K (Edgerton) No Operator License. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Warren, Tyler K (Edgerton) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Warren, Tyler K (Edgerton) Prohibit Turn. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

• Jones, Jonathan M (Bryan) Drug Paraphernal. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Agency To Destroy Contraband. Cost Amount:$79.0 Fine Amount: $150.00

• Bush, Emma (Montpelier) Fail File Register. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Weber, Jordan A (Bryan) Disposal Of Garbage. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

• Nofzinger, Christine M (Bryan) Possession.Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $96.00

• Henry, Jamie R (Bryan) Misuse Of 911. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

• Handshoe, Amanda M (Montpelier) Drug Paraphernal. Defendant Found Guilty. Agency To Destroy Contra

band. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

• Handshoe, Amanda M (Montpelier) Possession. Defendant Found Guilty. Agency To Destroy Contra band. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

• Morr, Steven A Sr (Pioneer) Public Indecency/Masturbation. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 3 Years, No Violent Or Threatening Contact With

Laura Burchman. Jail Time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended:150 Days. Cost Amount: $210.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

• Morr, Steven A Sr (Pioneer) Public Indecency/Masturbation. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 3 Years, No Violent Or Threatening Contact With Sandy Pettit, Tim Pettit And/Or Barb Lilard. Jail Time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 150 Days. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

• Warren, Tyler K (Edgerton) Possession. Defendant Plead Guilty. Agency To Destroy Contraband. Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00