Police Log & Court News For December 22nd , 2021

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

SWANTON POLICE

December 1st

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue

•S. Main St., Telephone Harassment

•Hallet Ave., Disable Vehicle

•Waterville SW. Rd., Fleeing & Alluding

December 2nd

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy

•Veronica St., 911 Hang Up

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Possible Stolen Car

•Church & Main, Vehicle Blocking Road

•E. St. Clair St., Domestic Dispute

December 3rd

•Dodge & Ivy St., Abandoned Vehicle

•W. St. Clair St., Abandoned Vehicle

•Chestnut St., Peace Keep

•W. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

December 4th

•W. Garfield, Suspicious Person

•N. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•N. Main St., Suspicious Vehicle

•Elton Parkway, Citizen Assist

December 5th

•Chestnut St., Civil Dispute

•Cypress Dr., Neighbor Dispute

•Veronica St., Missing Juvenile

December 6th

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Debris In Road

•Chestnut St., Unruly Juvenile

December 7th

•Dodge & Munson, Non – Injury Accident

•Black Canyon Dr., Unlock Vehicle

•High School, Impaired Student

December 8th

•Peachtree Ln., Suspicious Act

•E. Airport Hwy., Rescue Assist

December 9th

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•High School, Bullying

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

December 10th

•Swanton Reservoir, Suspicious Persons

•High School, Unruly Juvenile

•S. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•Harrison St., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Custody Issue

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue

December 11th

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•E. Garfield, Pole & Wires Down

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Unwanted Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Intoxicated Person

•E. Garfield Ave., Loud Noise

December 12th

•E. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•S. Main St., Suspicious Person

•N. Main St., Neighbor Dispute

December 13th

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Middle School, Suspicious Act

•Airport & Paigelyn, Debris In Roadway

•Cherry St., Menacing

•Peachtree Ln., Scam

•St. Richard Crt., 911 Hang Up

•Chestnut St., Loose Dog- Found

December 14th

•Turtle Creek Circle, Accidental Alarm

•E. Airport Hwy., Warrant Arrest

•Paigelynn St., Menacing

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Crabtree St., Assist Rescue

•Hidden Lakes Camp, Assist OSP & Deputy

December 15th

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Allen Dr., Unruly Juvenile

WAUSEON POLICE

December 8th

•867 E. Linfoot St., Alarm Drop

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 25, Juveniles

•123 N. Fulton St., Accident – Property Damage

•345 Joanna Dr., Civil matter

December 9th

•725 Enterprise Ave., Alarm Drop

•400-B E. Airport Hwy., Accident – injury

•1090 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•940 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•Ottokee St. & Sycamore St., Animal Call

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•1108 Barney Oldfield Dr., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

December 10th

•478 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•1090 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident – Property Damage

•407 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•E. Linfoot & N. Fulton St., Accident – Property Damage

•235 Grant St., Alarm Drop

•235 Grant St., Alarm Drop

•840 E. Elm St. Unit 1103, Welfare Check

December 11th

•1058 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•830 Spruce St. Unit 10, 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•Hunter St. & Pine St., Stop Sign Down

•635 Spruce St., Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Found Wallet

December 12th

•425 Cole St. Unit 207, Welfare Check

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Vandalism – Property Damage

•650 Lawrence Ave., DOA

•130 N. Shoop, 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 35, 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

December 13th

•507 N. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•800 Krieger St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•137 E. Oak St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

December 14th

•770 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•218 Cherry St., Welfare Check

•128 N. Brunell St., Loud Noise

•113 Commercial St., Animal Call

•400-B Cedar St., Animal Call

•744 Fairway Dr. Unit 19, Welfare Check

•248 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

December 15th

•221 Greco Dr., Animal Call

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 17, Suicide Attempt

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

December 9th

•US 20 & CO Rd. 2, Amboy Twp., Traffic Offense

•CO Rd. H & CO Rd. 19, German Twp., Livestock On Roadway

•Childress Collison, Miscellaneous Assist

•CO Rd. L & CO Rd. 4, Fulton Twp., Disabled Vehicle

•16327 CO Rd. 7, Royalton Twp., Juveniles

•12562 Marzold Ln., Gorham Twp., Suspicious Activity

•CO Rd. D & CO Rd. 19, German Twp., Accident – Property

•3701 CO Rd. F, Swan Creek Twp., Mental

•White Pines Golf Course, Suspicious Vehicle

•St. Mary’s Meat Locker See A & N Meats, Suspicious Vehicle

•CO Rd. N & CO Rd. 27, Gorham Twp., Accident- Property

December 10th

•Toledo Derm, Alarm Drop

•US ALT 20 & CO Rd. 24, German Twp., Welfare Check

•US ALT 20 & CO RD. 23, Gorham Twp., Accident- Property

•1256 Marzolf Ln., Gorham Twp., Civil Matter

•CO Rd. 14 & US 20 ALT, Clinton Twp., Accident – Property

•Express Auto & Truck, Miscellaneous Assist

•9350 CO Rd. L, Pike Twp., Accident – Property

•Us 20 ALT & Co Rd. 18, Clinton Twp., Suspicious Person

•SH 108 & US 20 ALT, Clinton Twp., Possible OVI

•Tractor Supply CO # 1185, Alarm Drop

December 11th

•US 20 Alt & CO Rd. 24-3, German Twp., Road Blocked/ Traffic Jam

•Messer Gases, Alarm Drop

•6490 CO Rd. 5-2, Swan Creek Twp., Wires/Pol/Tree Down

•7552 CO Rd. 3, Swan Creek Twp., Wires/Pol/Tree Down

•CO Rd. 11 & CO Rd. J, Pike Twp., Wires/Pol/Tree Down

•2612 US 20, Amboy Twp., Wires/Pol/Tree Down

•SH 109 & CO Rd. M, Pike Twp., Wires/Pol/Tree Down

•Fulton Co Fairgrounds, Suicide- Threats

•Carpenter Latrobe Specialty Metals, Alarm Drop

•11725 CO Rd. B, York Twp., Peace Keep

•9350 CO Rd. S, Royalton Twp., Accident -Property

•CO Rd. A & SH 66, German Twp., Accident – Property

•24250 SH 2, German Twp., Accident – Property

•1577 CO Rd. M, Chesterfield Twp., Suspicious Vehicle

•US 20 & CO Rd. 2, Amboy Twp., Accident – Property

December 12th

•1681 CO Rd. 2, Amboy Twp., Alarm Drop

•Parker Hannifin Corp, Alarm drop

•CO Rd. 2, Amboy Twp., Animal Call

•23260 CO Rd. A, German Twp., Threats Or Harassment

•3610 CO Rd. 2, Swan Creek Twp., Burglary

•1414 CO Rd. D, Swan Creek Twp., Reckless Operation

•9781 SH 109, Pike Twp., Accident – Property

December 13th

•Forest Mobil Home Park, Welfare Check

•2135 CO Rd. T, Gorham Twp., Peace Keep

•CO Rd. 14 & CO Rd. J, Dover Twp., Accident- Property

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Accident – Property

•SH 108 & CO Rd. S, Chesterfield Twp., Accident – Injury

•16180 CO Rd. N, Chesterfield Twp., Welfare Check

•SH 2 & WC Rd. 22-75, Brady Twp., Assist Other Unit

December 14th

•Championship Power Sports, Suspicious Vehicle

•Luce’s Chimney & Stove Shop, Wires/Pol/Tree Down

•SH 64 & CO Rd. M, Fulton Twp., Criminal Damage

•911622 CO Rd. EF, Swan Creek Twp., Neighbor Trouble

•16 CO Rd. 5, Fulton Twp., Breaking & Entering

•5645 CO Rd. K, Fulton Twp., Juveniles

•14844 CO Rd. 6, Amboy Twp., Juveniles

•Elementary- Evergreen, Juveniles

•7321 CO Rd. L, Pike Twp., Investigate Complaint

•22899 CO Rd. L, Franklin Twp., Suspicious Person

•473 Windisch, Tedrow, Neighbor Trouble

•3430 CO Rd. 3, Swan creek Twp., Investigate Complaint

•CO Rd. 14 & CO Rd. H, Dover Twp., Accident – Property

•7945 CO Rd. 2-2, Swan Creek Twp., 911 Hang Up

•N. Hallet Ave & Broadway Ave., Swanton, Accident – Hit & Skip

•21500 CO Rd. H, Franklin Twp., Road Blocked/ Traffic Jam

•Kinsman Propane, Animal Call

•CO Rd. F & CO Rd. 12, York Twp., Livestock On Roadway

December 15th

•7777 CO Rd F, York Twp., Disable Vehicle

•16146 CO RD. N, Chesterfield Twp., Neighbor Trouble

•Phantom Fireworks Importers, Accident – Injury

•US 20 Main Stop, Larceny

•Fulton CO Sherriff’s Office, Criminal Damaging

•US 20 & CO Rd. 21, Gorham Twp., Accident – Injury

•CO Rd. C & SH 109, York Twp., Accident – Property

•18050 US 20 Alt, Clinton Twp., Assist Public

•272 Spring, Tedrow, Domestic Trouble

•CO Rd. C & SH 109, York Twp., Accident – Property

•11025 CO Rd. 27-1, Franklin Twp., Peace Keep

•Tractor Supply CO # 1185, Alarm Drop

•227 S. Brunell, Wauseon, Fight

•Tractor Supply CO # 1185

GORHAM-FAYETTE FIRE DEPARTMENT

November 29

•200 Block of College, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•600 Block of West Main, Fayette, Ohio – Assist Agency

November 30

•No Calls for Service

December 1

•State Route 108 and County Road T, Fayette, Ohio – Injury Accident

Thursday December 2nd, 2021

•300 Block of South Gorham, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

December 3

•No Calls for Service

December 4

•No Calls for Service

December 5

•600 Block of North Gorham, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•13000 Block of County Road 23, Fayette, Ohio – Outdoor Fire

•21000 Block of County Road N, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

November 29

•200 Block of College, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•600 Block of West Main, Fayette, Ohio – Assist Agency

November 30

•No Calls for Service

December 1

•State Route 108 and County Road T, Fayette, Ohio – Injury Accident

December 2

•300 Block of South Gorham, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

December 3

•No Calls for Service

December 4

•No Calls for Service

December 5

•600 Block of North Gorham, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•13000 Block of County Road 23, Fayette, Ohio – Outdoor Fire

•21000 Block of County Road N, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Wallace, Leanne R (Napoleon) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $122.40; Interest From 12/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Mitchell, Kendrick (Toledo) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $2125.00; Interest From 12/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Miller, James D (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $594.30; Interest From 07/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Lash, Lynsae (Angola, IN) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $1531.63; Interest From 02/18/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Wagner, Scott C (Fayette) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $179.76; Interest From 06/23/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Royal, Catherine M (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $1522.61; Interest From 07/16/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Brubaker, Marc (Fayette) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $2255.97; Interest From 04/13/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Smith, Joshua L (Defiance) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $100.00; Interest From 06/24/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Pena, Esmeralda (Wauseon) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $518.13; Interest From 07/23/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Palmer, Katheryn (Maumee) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $495.66; Interest From 07/21/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Przybysz, Stephen (Toledo) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $89.60; Interest From 12/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Noll, Brandy (Liberty Center) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $680.00; Interest From 12/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Klawitter, Stephanie M (Wauseon) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $2000; Interest From 12/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•The Sherwood State Bank VS Munguia, Stephen R (Fayette) Judgment for The Sherwood State Bank In The Amount Of $503.39; Interest From 12/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank VS Schmidt, Sharnell Mary Lynn (Bryan) Judgment for Farmers & Merchants State Bank In The Amount Of $863.82; Interest From 12/10/2021 At 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Murillo Funes, Marlon J (Delta) No Operator License. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Lemley, Kandice R (Fayette) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Reed, Tyler (Delta) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Ramirez, Marcos A (Swanton) 74/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Brehm, Aaron T (Fayette) 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Rains, Jordan (Swanton) 72/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Grieser, Orval (Archbold) Assured Cleared Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Adams, Tiffany (Swanton) Fail to File Taxes. Case Dismissed.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Landers, Mellisa M (Montpelier) Operator License Suspended. No Future Violations; Work Release Granted. Operator License Suspended From 12/08/2021 Until 02/06/2022. Jail Time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 150 Days. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Landers, Mellisa M (Montpelier) Improper Registration. Case Dismissed.

•Whitman, Jacqueline C (Edgerton) Improper Backing. Cost Amount: $138.90 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Gipple, William E Jr (Bryan) Junk Vehicle. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Bingman, Matthew A (Edon) Junk Vehicle. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

•Emler, Amanda S (Stryker) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Gomez, Kyla T (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Patterson, Ryan S (Stryker) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Simerly, Ashlee B (Edgerton) 78/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Griffin, Sonya R (West Unity) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Nichols-Ewing, Jennifer L (Bryan) 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Helms, Chad (Bryan) 79/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Fikel, Sandra J (Montpelier) 72/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

•Villalovos, Hailey M (Bryan) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Smith, Amanda C (Montpelier) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Guyton, Jordan L (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Planson, Jane R (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Freeman, Jackie L (Bryan) 54/33 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Branham, Kenneth R (Bryan) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Gallant, Tiegan J (Montpelier) No Drivers License. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Riehle, Logan T (Bryan) Driving Under Suspended License. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Riehle, Logan T (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Erman, Todd E (Bryan) Junk Vehicle. Cost Amount: $109.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Waterston, Brandon L (Bryan) O.V.I. No Future Violation Within Next 2 Years; Recovery Services Of NW Ohio. License Suspended From 10/05/2021 Until 10/05/2023. Jail Time: 40 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $750.00

•Waterston, Brandon L (Bryan) O.V.I Suspension. Cost Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

•Sturtevant, Christopher A (Bryan) Lanes Of Travel. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Sturtevant, Christopher A (Edgerton) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Hendricks, Dakota L (Montpelier) O.V.I/ Under The Influence. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Hendricks, Dakota L (Montpelier) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Cost Amount: $840.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Hendricks, Dakota L (Montpelier) Stop Sign. Case Dismissed.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Hanna, Timothy K (Bryan) Violation TPO. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 3 Years; No Contact With Christina Hernandez During Period Of Supervision. Shall Take All Medications As Prescribed By Physicians Or Mental Health Providers. Jail Time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 180 Days. Cost Amount: $296.00 Fine Amount: $300.00 Fine Suspended: $300.00

•Reisser, Kayla (Bryan) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Must File Taxes Within 30 Days and Setup Payment Agreement. Jail Time 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $114.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Haley, Donald L (Bryan) Theft. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 5 Years; No Contact With Walmart. Cost Amount: $103.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Johnson, Angelica (Bryan) Fail To Register Dog. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $50.00 Fine Amount: $103.06.

•Johnson, Angelica (Bryan) Fail To Register Dog. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00.