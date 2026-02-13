Polly Meyer (1963 – 2026)

Polly Ann Meyer, age 62, of Hicksville, Ohio, died at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in her home, surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

Polly was the owner and operator of the Hicksville Style Shop and worked as a beautician and barber from 1981 to 2024.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church while growing up in Edgerton and later became a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville.

She served on the Rosary Altar Society and was a Eucharistic minister. Polly was a Girl Scout leader, 4-H advisor and Mat Stat advisor. She enjoyed baking, sewing and crocheting.

Polly was born July 24, 1963, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald X. and Marilyn M. (Trausch) Herman. She graduated from Edgerton High School and Four County Vocational School in 1981, then from Ohio Barber College in Toledo. Polly married Robert “Bob” Meyer in Edgerton on May 21, 1988, and he survives.

Polly is also survived by her children, Zach (Larissa) Meyer of Hicksville, Kaylee (Matt) Fortney of Edgerton, Stephanie (Jeremy) Gadow of Hicksville and Brady (Jessica) Meyer of Antwerp; 10 grandchildren, Evie, Ella, Elliott, Kipton, Azlynn, Brinleigh, Rory, Korie, Ava and Asher; three brothers, Chris Herman of Edon, Jeffrey Herman and Jason (Kim) Herman, both of Blakeslee; one sister, Julie Osmun of Edgerton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Ellen Herman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m.

Memorials in the name of Polly Meyer are requested to St. Mary Catholic School. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.