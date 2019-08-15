R. Stanford Short (1928-2019)

R Stanford Short, 91 years, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold.

Stan was born March 22, 1928, in West Unity, Ohio the son of the late Harold B. and Anna Marie (Meyers) Short. He was a 1946 graduate of West Unity High School. He continued his education at Cincinnati University and Michigan State College where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1950. Stan served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He married Iris Jean Stipe on July 23, 1950, in West Unity, Ohio and she preceded him in death on March 2, 2015. Stan worked as a mechanical engineer at ARO Corp for 30 years. He also worked at Stanley Air Tools and Nemco Food Equipment. He was a member of numerous technical organizations including: International Standards Organization (ISO), European Committee of Manufacturers of Compressed Air Equipment (PNEUROP), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Compressed Air and Gas Institute (CAGI) and National Fluid Power Association (NFPA).

Stan had two technical articles published in the U.S. and one in Canada. He was involved in eight patents that were related to Pneumatic Powered Tools and Controls and several others for the food processing equipment industry. Stan was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. In his free time, Stan enjoyed photography, collecting postage stamps, listening to music and fishing. He especially cherished his time spent with his family.

Surviving are his two children, James B. Short of Montpelier, Ohio and Rebecca “Becky” (Dr. Chris) Calaway of Green, Ohio; three grandchildren, Dr. Bethany (Anthony) Hahn of Worthington, Ohio, Dr. Adam (Dr. Meredith) Calaway of Lakewood, Ohio and Cassidy Calaway of Hilliard, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Hahn, Cora Hahn, and Gretchen Hahn; one sister, Willene Pifer of Sandusky, Ohio. Stan was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Iris; two sisters, Sharon Miller and Gwenn Short.

Funeral Services for R Stanford Short will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12:00 noon in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with Pastor Peter Paige officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be held in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity where military graveside rites will be accorded by West Unity American Legion Post 669.

The family asks those remembering Stan to make memorial contributions to West Unity Area Foundation-Maynard P. Short Community Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.