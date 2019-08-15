James Roth (1954-2019)

James L. Roth was born on May 18, 1954 in Wauseon, Ohio. He went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2019 at the age of 65. He was a hard-working Nothwest Ohio farmer and follower of Christ, a loving Father and Grandfather. Jim loved his family deeply with a love only God could give.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nelles and Pearl Roth; brother in law Larry Davidson. He is survived by his brothers Ed (Kathy) Roth of Wauseon, Ohio; Mike (Linda) Roth of Adrian Michigan; and his sister Jane Davidson of Wauseon, Ohio. His 4 children: Justin (Carmen) Roth of Pioneer, Ohio; Jessica Roth of Wauseon, Ohio; Joshua (Carrine) Roth of Kernersville, North Carolina; and Jenna Roth of Pioneer, Ohio. His 3 grandchildren Audrey Roth; Savannah Roth; Dylan Roth and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Thursday, August 15th from 4-8 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity, Ohio at 11 am Friday, August 16th with Pastor Randy Evers Officiating, burial in Tedrow Cemetery following the service.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.