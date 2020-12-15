Ramona Hill (1933-2020)

Ramona J. Hill, 87 years, of Hicksville, passed away, Monday, December 14, 2020, in the company of friends, in Spencerville, Indiana. Ramona was born May 27, 1933, in Yards, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude (Bowman) Mabe Sr. She was a 1949 graduate of Bramwell High School.

She attended Johnson University and Concord College. Ramona received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ramona married John Paul Hill on July 8, 1952, and he preceded her in death on September 14, 1980.

Ramona was a beloved teacher for the Hicksville Exempted Village Schools for 31 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of the Hicksville Church of Christ.

Surviving are her two daughters as well as a host of students and friends she touched during her lifetime.

Public graveside services for Ramona J. Hill will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Alton Cemetery, State Route 101, Saint Joe, Indiana 46785, with Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37948.

