Randal Young (1953-2020)

Randal Lee Young, 67, of Archbold, Ohio, went home to be with his heavenly father on June 2, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1953, in Wauseon, Ohio.

Randy graduated from Rogers High School in 1971 and then attended Bowling Green State University and graduated from Owens Technical College with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

He began his career as a Swanton Police Office and later became a Lucas County Deputy Sheriff, serving for 22 years before retiring in 1999. Randy played football in high school and college, earning the All City Tackle award at RHS.

He never tired of expanding his knowledge of the Civil War. Randy served as a board member of the Bean Creek Valley Historical Center. He enjoyed Civil War skirmishing, hunting, raising cattle, board wargaming, farming, and horses.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Benny Lee Young. He is survived by his wife, Dee Brehmer Young of Archbold, OH; son Joshua Rice of Toledo, OH; grandson Nicholas Rice of Los Angeles, CA; mother, Lois Traut Young of Archbold, OH; brother, Bruce (Sherry) Young of Hillsdale, MI; and brother, James Young (Pat Hoffman) of Malinta, OH.

Visitation for Randy will take place from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church, Archbold, OH. Funeral for family only will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the church. Interment will follow in Johnson Cemetery, Archbold, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Short Funeral Home, Archbold, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in support of St. James Lutheran Church, Archbold, OH, or to a charity of your choice.