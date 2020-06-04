Michael Baumgartner (1970-2020)

Micheal Anthony Baumgartner passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Vincents Medical Center, following a short illness. He was 50.

Micheal was born on April 20, 1970, in Wauseon, Ohio to Robert Baumgartner and C.A. Skip Baumgartner. He had a love for horses, nature, country music, and Nascar. You could usually find him in faded jeans, a graphic tee, and an old hat, even if it was 100 degrees.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baumgartner; and his nephew Jacob Baumgartner. He is survived by his mother C. A. Skip Baumgartner; brothers, Robert (Vicki) Baumgartner and Christopher (Michelle) Baumgartner; sisters, Robin (Bard) Dielman, and Roberta Baumgartner; his children, Kristina (Josh) Ferenbaugh, Erica Baumgartner, Micheala Baumgartner, and Emma Henderson, his step children, Lauren Waddington, William Waddington IV, and Alyssa Waddington; and his many grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Family members will honor his life in a private ceremony. To honor Micheal’s memory, friends and family are invited to join the Baumgartner family, on Friday, June 19 at 2 pm at Christ Church in Wauseon. A short visitation with family will take place from 3-4 pm. A celebration of life will follow.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Micheal A. Baumgartner, please visit our floral store.