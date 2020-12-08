Ray Leininger (1969-2020)

Raymond (Ray) R. Leininger age 51 of Fayette, Ohio received his wings on December 3, 2020. He was born July 29, 1969 in Wauseon, Ohio to Russell and Ginger (Chyrowski) Leininger. Ray graduated from Archbold High School in 1988. He married Stephanie Schnarre on October 22, 1994.

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters, Cassie and Kinsey Ray. He is survived by his parents, sisters Lynne (Kevin) Eicher of Archbold and Brenda (Jami) Hutchison of Bryan. He is survived by his mother-in-law Sandra (Weyandt) Schnarre, father in law Steve (Elaine) Schnarre, sister-in-law Shelly (Ray) Moore. He is survived by nephews, David (Kristina) Eicher, Michael (Jen) Eicher, Dereck and Austin Hutchison, niece Teresa (Michael Meffe) Eicher. He also leaves behind countless other family members and friends.

He was greeted in heaven by grandparents, Paul and Florence Leininger, Raymond and Nina Chyrowski, Harold and Fern Weyandt and Vernon and Elizabeth Schnarre.

Ray’s pride and joy were his two daughters and beloved wife. He was an avid movie watcher and frequently took his daughters to the movies. He and his daughter, Kinsey Ray, spent many nights watching scary movies. Ray also spent a lot of time going to concerts and enjoying music with his daughter Cassie and his friends. He enjoyed watching TV and laying with his cats Gigi and Jojo.

Ray loved to cook but then found a passion for smoking food and sharing it with others. He loved going to new restaurants and trying new foods with friends and family. Ray enjoyed playing cards with his wife and friends.

There are few things on this planet that are scarier than the wrath of a die-hard sports fan. Ray was not just the run of the mill jersey owning fan. He was a red faced vein popping out of the neck, eyes widening breed of fanatic that you’ll find hibernating in his man cave watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ray had worked at Laub Auto Parts for more than 25 years and will be missed by his NAPA family. Sadly he won’t be able to play Santa this year, the children in heaven must have needed a Santa for all the toys that needed to be given out this year.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Ray will be different. On Friday December 11th please join us in celebrating the life of Ray Leininger in a drive-thru memorial. This will begin at 4pm and last until 5pm.The route will begin on St. Anne’s street in Archbold and continue to 108 Charles Street where Stephanie and the family will be located.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.