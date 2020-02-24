Raymond Figley (1943-2020)

Raymond C. Figley, age 76, of Stryker, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan. He had worked for many years at Fifty Plus Five in West Unity and then retired from the Dana Corporation in Archbold.

Ray was born in Defiance, Ohio, on June 30, 1943, the son of Bevan and Betty (Siders) Figley. He was an avid sports fan and especially liked rooting for the Stryker Panthers, the OSU Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Richard Figley.

Visitation for Ray will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the United Brethren Church in Stryker, with Pastor Gary Stuckey, officiating. Interment will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday at St. John’s Cemetery, near Evansport.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Stryker Athletic Boosters. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.