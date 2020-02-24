Terry Smith, Jr. (1968-2020)

Terry Lee Smith, Jr., age 51, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Terry enjoyed racing, and computers, and had a strong passion for music.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He attended Grace Community Church and had a deep faith in God. He is remembered for his strength and perseverance.

Terry was born on August 14, 1968, the son of Terry Lee and Deb (Pease) Smith, Sr. He attended Edgerton High School.

Terry is survived by his son, Shane (Kimberly) Smith of Bryan; grandchildren, Kaylynn, Shayna, Jacob, and Noah; his mother Deb (Mike) Bell of Bryan; sister, Tana (Randy) Steckly of Hicksville; brother, Shawn (Kristen) Bellon of Utah; special friend, Robin Forrester of Montpelier; nieces, Elizabeth Davies and Jennifer Clevenger; nephew Jerry Mills; aunts, Pamela Chesnut of Fort Wayne, Rebecca (Mike) Langin of Fort Wayne; uncle, Jeff (Connie) Pease of Blakeslee. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Zachary Smith.

A memorial service celebrating Terry’s life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.