Raymond Fruchey (1951-2022)

Raymond Coe Fruchey, age 71, of Fayette, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

Raymond was born on January 29, 1951, in Wauseon, the son of Harold and Wilma (Sebring) Fruchey.

After high school, Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969-1971. On August 23, 1986, in Fayette, he married Dawn Leupp and she preceded him in death on November 9, 2004.

He had been employed as a Maintenance Supervisor at Frozen Specialties, Inc, recently celebrating 50 years of service.

Raymond was a member of the Wauseon VFW Post #7424, Wauseon American Legion Post #265, and the Defiance AMVETS Post 1991.

He loved to be social, especially spending time with family and friends.

Traveling to Las Vegas, hunting, and fishing were other favorite pastimes of his. All in all, his family says he was a simple man.

Raymond is survived by his children, Zachary (Karissa) Fruchey of Fayette and Heather (Ren) Ackerman of Archbold; three grandchildren, Koby (Bailey) Biddix, Kayden (Kara Kistner) Kurth, and Kolton Ackerman; great-grandchildren, Kaelynn Kurth and Grayson Biddix; and one brother, Jim Fruchey of Fayette.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lyle, Gene, Charlie, and Roger Fruchey; his sisters, Carolyn Hill and Joellen Wiykovics; and sister-in-law, Joyce Fruchey.

Visitation for Raymond with be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel.