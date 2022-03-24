Margo Guyse (1943-2022)

Facebook

Margo Karen Guyse, 78, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier.

Margo was born July 25, 1943, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of the late Edward and Esther (Caywood) Dow.

She worked as a press operator at PTC Enterprises, Inc for nine years, retiring in 2005. Margo previously worked at P Liner in West Unity.

In her free time, Margo enjoyed playing computer games, watching spooky movies and flower gardening. She especially cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving are three children, Kathy Wolff of Olean, New York, Bruce (Robin) Greene of Montpelier, Ohio, and Wendy Marcellin of Olean, New York; eleven grandchildren, Joshua Ebersberger, Brady Jenkins, Shane (Shannon) Wolff, Jessica (Anthony) Marcellin, Chelsea Marcellin, and Stevey (Austin) Marcellin, Kadee Drinnon, Josh Drinnon, Scott Waterson, Brandon Waterson, Heidi Waterson; great-grandchildren, Chance, Willow, Braidan, Austin, Bentley, Brinley; son-in-law, Jeff Drinnon.

Margo was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Greene; daughter, Monica Drinnon; three sisters; five brothers.

To honor Margo’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Evergreen Healthcare Center, Elara Hospice, or a Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

