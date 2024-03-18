Raymond Hadley (1964 – 2024)

(Pioneer Resident)

Raymond D. Hadley, 59 of Pioneer passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024 at his home. He was born on April 16, 1964 in Hudson, Michigan to Virgil and Norma (Fether) Hadley.

Family was very important to Raymond. In his spare time, he enjoyed welding various projects, shooting guns, and assembling model car and train sets. Raymond was a member of the NRA.

He is survived by his two sons, Randy (Lindsey) Hadley of Pioneer and Raydean Hadley of Pioneer; eight grandchildren, Kurstin, Kayden, Kristiana, Korbin, Ashlyn, Owen, Leah, and Karsyn; and a sister Krystal (Craig) Jones of Clayton, Michigan.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Penny Lee Hadley, grandson Westyn M. Hadley and a significant other Karen Hall.

A time to receive friends will be on Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 3-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Raymond will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of Randy Hadley. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com