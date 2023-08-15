Charles “Chuck” Snyder (1948 – 2023)

(Graduated From Edgerton In 1966)

Charles J. “Chuck” Snyder, age 75, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Adams Woodcrest Nursing Home, in Decatur under the care of Heart to Heart Hospice Services.

He was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton (Ohio) High School and received his bachelor’s degree from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Chuck had an accomplished career as an insurance agent with Farm Bureau Insurance in Monroe, Indiana, taking great care of his clients and neighbors for almost forty years.

Growing up in the Christian faith, he attended First United Methodist Church in Decatur and was quite active in the Pairs and Spares Sunday School class.

Members of this group proved to be lifelong friends to Chuck, and he loved and cherished them dearly.

His favorite activity was bragging about his two grandsons and his two great-grandsons. He loved phone calls from them, looked forward to their visits, and in the past few years would make the long trip north to visit them.

He spent his last few years living at the Adams Woodcrest Villas, where he enjoyed the time spent with his dog, Jack, and his friendly neighbors. Chuck’s family is grateful for the care and friendships he found there.

Charles J. “Chuck” Snyder was born on May 3, 1948, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of Rex and Rosemary (Schuller) Snyder.

He was married to Shirley Grandey and together they had one son, Todd, whose accomplishments Chuck was very proud of.

Survivors include his son, Todd (Darcy) Snyder, of Jackson, Minnesota; two grandsons, Jordan (Paige) Snyder, of Bismark, North Dakota, and Conner Snyder, of Jackson, Minnesota; two great-grandsons, Ezra and Luke Snyder; one brother, Larry (Beth) Snyder, of Toledo, Ohio; one sister, Sharon (Rick) Sweet, of North Manchester, Indiana; a brother-in-law, William Welly, of Hicksville, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Rosemary Snyder, and one sister, Marymargaret Welly.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Adams Woodcrest of Decatur.

The family will receive visitors from 2:00-3:00 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 P.M. Private graveside services will take place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Honor Flight of Northeastern Indiana or to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation of Fort Wayne.

Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home of Decatur, Indiana and Krill Funeral Service of Edgerton, Ohio, have been entrusted with arrangements.

