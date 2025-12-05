Eileen Lewandowski (1954 – 2025)

(Swanton Resident)

Eileen Ann Lewandowski, age 71, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 3, 2025, at St. Anne’s Mercy Hospital, with her beloved husband John by her side.

Eileen was born on September 15, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio to Stephen and Florance (Mientkiewicz) Rokicki. Eileen was a 1972 graduate of DeVilbiss High School.

She married John Lewandowski on September 5, 1981 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Toledo. Eileen worked several years as a medical billing specialist for UTMC.

Eileen found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved spending time at the cottage on Devils and Round Lakes, where wonderful memories were made among family and friends.

Her personality was complemented by her fondness for collecting Steiff German classic stuffed teddy bears, which was a testament to her whimsical spirit. Additionally, she had a keen interest in Toledo advertising and history memorabilia.

Eileen is survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, John, who stood by her through all of life’s ups and downs. She is also lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law, Carol Rokicki; her nephew Andrew and his wife Brittany Rokicki; and her niece Jamie Rokicki. Additionally, Eileen leaves behind her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Kay (Doug) Nelson, Sarah (Rick) Byington, John Nelson, Sam Nelson and Anna Nelson, as well as many other nieces and nephews who will all hold her memory dear.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Florance Rokicki, and her brother, Thomase Rokicki.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 9th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. A graveside service will take place Wednesday, December 10th at 11:00 AM at Green’s Lakeside Cemetery in Rollin Township, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.