Wayne Edwards (1934 – 2026)

(Resident Of Pioneer)

Wayne Harlan Edwards, 91, of Pioneer, Ohio, was born on November 9, 1934, at his family home in Louisville, Kentucky, alongside his twin brother, Wavy Garland Edwards.

From an early age, he developed a deep love for history, faith and learning-passions that shaped the course of his life.

Wayne became a Christian in his teens and was ordained as a minister in 1961. His faith was central to who he was and he loved reading the bible.

He devoted much of his study to the Tabernacle and the Book of Revelation. Wayne faithfully served as a missionary to American Indian communities in South Dakota and Montana alongside his beloved wife, Marlene.

He preached for three years at Wounded Knee, South Dakota and later taught and ministered at the South Dakota Brainerd Indian School and Northwest Indian Bible School in Montana.

On June 1,1963, he married the love of his life, Marlene Marie Stewart. Their marriage was a beautiful testament to devotion and faith, lasting 58 years until Marlene’s passing in 2021. He loved his wife above all else and together they shared a life of service, travel and ministry.

Education and teaching were lifelong callings for Wayne. He graduated from Kentucky Mountain Bible College and Wesleyan University, later earning a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree from Black Hills University.

Wayne spent nine years teaching in Indian schools and more than 30 years teaching in Christian schools. He was a pastor at Lost Creek for several years. Wayne also spent 16 years working at Style Mark in Archbold, Ohio before resuming teaching Bible classes and speech.

A passion traveler, he delighted in taking his children across the United States, visiting nearly every state and many historic battlefields. Among the highlights of his life were two cherished trips to Isreal. Wayne was able to visit 48 states, missing only Alaska and Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Edwards; his parents, Wiliam Paul and Fanny (Jennings) Edwards; twin brother, Wavy Garland Edwards; two sisters, Virgie and Ruth Edwards, who both passed at a very young age.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Virgil (Barbara) Edwards; four loving children, Jonathon (Gail) Edwards, Rachel (Randy) Joost, Cathy (Mike) Mackin and Doug (Deborah) Edwards; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Ruth) Edwards, Cassandra Edwards, Daniel Edwards, William Edwards, LeAnn Joost, Michael Mackin and Jenna Mackin; and dear and wonderful friend, Dorothy “Dee” Throne.

Visitation for Wayne will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, from 2-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 11 am at Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church in Osseo, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Bird Lake Christian Academy. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.