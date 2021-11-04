Richard Cooley (1946-2021)

Richard Arlen Cooley, age 74, of Bryan and most recently of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

He was born December 24, 1946, the son of Kenneth and Vera (Schaffner) Cooley. Richard graduated from Fayette High School in 1964 and received his Bachelor of Science in 1968 and Masters of Arts in 1970 from Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and the tennis team.

Richard had a diverse career beginning in college administration at Illinois State University, Normal. Illinois and Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

He then went on to lead sales in the Great Lakes area with Mariner Yachts, where he developed a love of sailing. In 1981 he became an entrepreneur by opening One Hour Martinizing in Napoleon and Lasting Impressions Dry Cleaner in Bryan.

He finished his career in various sales positions and business ventures. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a Mason and former member of the Moose.

Richard is survived by his son, Troy Cooley, of Montpelier; daughter, Eron (Garry) Mosier, of Napoleon; ten grandchildren, Kelsey Sparks, Amber (Cole) Andres, Stephan Cooley, Lauren Cooley, Courtney (Nathanael) Warren, Elyse (Carter) Courtney, Gwyn Mosier, Lydia Mosier, Ben Mosier and Ishai Mosier; three great-grandchildren, Kinley Martinez, Judah Courtney and Charlotte Courtney and his sister, Kaylene (Drew) Ashbridge, of Phoenix, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Curtis Cooley.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West mulberry Street, Bryan. Memorial services will be held immediately following the visitation with Pastor John Winright officiating.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.