Mary Walsh (1943-2021)

Mary Jane Walsh, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic. Mary worked as a mixer and press operator at Allied Moulded for over 27 years before she retired.

She was a member of Union Chapel Church of God. Mary enjoyed gardening and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Mary was born on January 25, 1943, in New Hampshire, Ohio, the daughter of Harold J. and Muriel E. (Winans) Wagner.

She married Jerry P. Walsh on September 29, 1961, in Rozelle, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 5, 2020.

Mary is survived by her son, Clarence (Rebecca) Walsh, of Edgerton, Ohio; daughters, Vanessa Birky, Cheryl (Bob) Olwin and Rachelle Delno, all of Bryan; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Sandra) Wagner, of Defiance, Ohio; and sister, Diane (Patrick) Widenhammer, of Dayton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; grandsons, Scott Speelman and Jamie Walsh; and brother, Larry Wagner.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating.

Memorial contributions are requested to Union Chapel Church of God.