Richard “Dick” Newcomb (1931 – 2025)

(1949 Graduate Of West Unity High School)

Richard “Dick” Newcomb, 93 of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025. He was born December 6, 1931, the son of the late Charles and Genevra (Gross) Newcomb.

He was raised in West Unity and graduated from West Unity High School in 1949. He married Mary Ann Rickard in 1952. They were married for 59 years, and she preceded him in death.

Dick served our country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean conflict until he was honorably discharged in 1953. He had a long career in pharmaceutical manufacturing, retiring from Elder/ICN Pharmaceuticals after 40 years of service.

Dick never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to him, was just a friend he had not met yet. He was a treasured member of the Bryan First Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for many years. He was known as an accomplished golfer, spending most of his playing days at Suburban Golf Course.

There, he cherished the camaraderie with friends, teaching and helping others learn the game, and competing in and winning numerous league championships with his brother Paul.

He was also proud of five hole-in-ones! Dick enjoyed cheering on Ohio State, working in his flower garden, and playing cards and games around the table with family.

Surviving are his daughter, Carla Ruihley of Bryan; two grandsons, Joshua (Sarah Harkins) Ruihley of Ottawa, Canada, and Brody (Monisa) Ruihley of Oxford, Ohio; four great-grandsons, Liam, Silas, and Perry Ruihley of Oxford, Ohio, and Cameron Harkins-Ruihley of Ottawa, Canada; his brother, Paul (Kay) Newcomb; and sisters, Waneta Rubel, Karen Manges, and Sharon (Steve) Marvin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; son-in-law, Robert Ruihley; brothers, Robert, Donald, Marion, Larry, and Kenneth Newcomb and sisters, June Kwapich and Carol Royal.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, OH 43506. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the Bryan First Church of Christ, 129 N Walnut St, Bryan, OH 43506, with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow the funeral at Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Bryan First Church of Christ in Bryan, Ohio.