Frederick “Fred” Grisier (1937 – 2025)

It is with great sadness that the Grisier family announces the passing of its patriarch, Frederick “Fred” William Grisier, at the age of 88, on November 1, 2025, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

It is with great faith that we now rejoice in his eternal glory.

Fred owned and operated the Grisier Funeral Homes in Stryker, Archbold, and Wauseon, being a licensed funeral director and embalmer for 68 years.

He was very proud to be the fourth-generation funeral director of the family business, a legacy that has now reached six generations and 129 years of service.

Fred was born in Stryker on May 14, 1937, the son of William and Helen (Perkins) Grisier. Fred was a graduate of Archbold High School in 1955, Defiance College, and later, The Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

On September 1, 1956, he married the love of his life, Helen Marie (Potts), who preceded him in death on May 5, 2019. Together, they raised four sons, operated the family business, and devoted their lives to serving their communities.

Fred and Helen were members of the Stryker United Methodist Church, where Fred served on many different committees through the years. Fred was a man of great faith, and leaned on his faith through his many years of service.

Fred was a member of the Stryker Rotary Club for over 65 years, where he became a Paul Harris Fellow. Fred also served on the F&M Bank-Stryker Advisory Board for 28 years.

He was an avid collector of arms and accouterments from the period of the French and Indian War up through the Revolutionary War. He was a student of history and was always educating himself and willing to share his knowledge with others. Because of his love of history, Fred proudly served as a member of the Stryker Heritage Council.

Fred was named Stryker’s “Good Neighbor” in 2017. He served on the Board of Public Affairs and cared for Stryker Oakwood Cemetery for more than 60 years. He was a lifetime NRA member and belonged to the Contemporary Longrifle and Kentucky Rifle Associations.

Fred also served with the Stryker Fire Department and was a member of the F&AM West Unity Lodge. Fred prided himself on service above self and carried that in his heart in every path of life he journeyed. He enjoyed caring for every community he served in his profession, but had a special place in his heart for the town of Stryker.

Fred is survived by his children, Marc (Debora) Grisier of Toledo, Todd (Sabrina) Grisier of Archbold, Scott Grisier of Perrysburg; daughter-in-law, Gwen (Jeff) Grisier-Mires of Archbold; grandchildren, Christian Grisier of Toledo, Grant (Jessica) Grisier of Holland, Ohio, Emily (Caleb) Turnbull of Bryan, Colin (Sarah) Grisier of Columbus, Luke Grisier of Maumee, Adam (Courtney) Grisier of Archbold, and Cole Grisier of Toledo. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Ellis, Lettie, William, Samantha, Hayes, Eric, Helena, and Millie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; one son, Eric Grisier; and granddaughter, Chelsey Grisier. He was also preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Beryl Grisier, Robert Grisier, David Grisier, infant sister, Marsha Grisier, and sister, Phyllis Grisier Reed. Fred’s biggest pride in his life was his family, whom he cherished.

Visitation for Fred will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Stryker United Methodist Church, from 1pm to 7pm. A funeral service will take place on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the church, with Pastor Nico Kinner and Bill Priest officiating. A committal service will follow the service at the Stryker Oakwood Cemetery, of which he cared for for over 65 years, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Stryker United Methodist Church or the Stryker Rotary Club in Fred’s memory.

Those wishing to leave a memory or words of encouragement for the family may do so at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home family and staff are ever so honored to care for Fred, just as he cared for so many through the years. Fred Grisier will be missed by so many. We love you more, Fred.