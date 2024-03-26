Richard Hoffer (1945 – 2024)

(Served In Vietnam With US Army)

Richard Hoffer, age 78, of Liberty Center, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Mercy Hospital Perrysburg. He was born in Auburn, Washington to the late Ruth Gladys Hoffer on July 27, 1945.

After high school he enlisted in the United States Army serving in Vietnam from 1964 – 1970.

Upon returning to the States, he started his career at LG &E in Kentucky, after being in Kentucky for a few years he would return to Seattle, where he would begin his career at Boeing serving as the union steward for his fellow coworkers. Rich would retire from Boeing after 25 years.

On December 31, 2003, he married Susan Hoyt; together they would move to Bullhead City, Arizona and live for 3 years before moving to Ohio and remain until present day.

Rich went on to work for Auto Zone for 12 years, before retiring a second time. Retirement to Rich was boring and he would go on to work again delivering parts all over the surrounding counties.

Rich had a love for animals especially his two dogs, Ruger and Zeke; he was often known to drive them around town several times a day on his golf cart.

Rich knew no stranger as you could always find him stopping to say hello to several of his neighbors and often staying for hours. In addition to his golf cart, he enjoyed trips on his Harley Davison.

Rich is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Sue; sons, Richard Scott Hoffer, Douglas Sparrs and Bret Schuh; mother-in-law, Mary Houser; sisters, Elison (Ray) Poole and Jacqueline McKeown; brother, Brent (Stacy) Glopen, sister in law, Tami Shaw and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth on September 18, 2023; granddaughter, Tiffanie.

There will be no public services; arrangements are being entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider, HOOVES, 4055 Wilkins Rd., Swanton, Ohio 43558 in his memory. Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Rich’s family.