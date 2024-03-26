Timothy Andrews (1953 – 2024)

(1972 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Timothy Charles Andrews, age 71, of Delta, passed away surrounded by family on March 24, 2024. He had experienced a short illness and was being cared for by truly extraordinary doctors and nurses at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Tim was born in Wauseon, Ohio to Charles and Barbara (Hartsell) Andrews on January 31, 1953. He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1972.

One of his proudest achievements was riding a bicycle from coast to coast when he was 22 years old. He often said that experience, and the people he met, changed his life.

His work life included employment with several construction companies. He ended his career working at the Sauder Tech Center for Sauder Woodworking.

Tim also loved his pets, rescuing and adopting many over the years. Tim was intrigued by science and technology and was most interested in new ideas and new solutions to old problems.

Tim was a kind and gentle soul, who was God‘s good and faithful servant. His favorite moments were spent enjoying nature with the love of his life, Lori. He and Lori spent the last 14 years together, the last one year as husband and wife.

Tim leaves behind his heartbroken wife, Lori (Eberly), and sister, Susan (Joe) Murry of Lyons as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Beth Ann (Spiess).

Friends may visit from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta; where a memorial service in celebration of Tim’s life will begin at 11:30 AM on Saturday.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.